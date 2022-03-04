Omo, TWICE's Jihyo To Release 1st Ever Solo OST For 'Twenty-Five, Twenty-One'

It's finally happening!

TWICE's Jihyo is lending her ~soulful~ voice for the romance drama Twenty-Five, Twenty-One. She will be singing the drama's OST titled "Stardust Love Song", her *first ever* solo OST since debut!

Viewers of the drama might have already recognized Jihyo's voice in episode five when a snippet of the track was played during one of Kim Tae Ri's *emotional* scenes.

Continue reading below ↓

Music production team Studio MaumC produced the song along with the drama's other soundtracks including "Go!" by SEVENTEEN's DK and "Starlight" performed by NCT's Taeil, to name a few.

A representative from Studio MaumC had nothing but praise for Jihyo's vocals, saying, "Jihyo showed a wealth of emotional expression as well as her singing ability at the recording site. It was a scene that moved me."

This might be her first solo OST but did you know she already recorded one with the rest of the TWICE members? The popular girl group sang "I Love You More Than Anyone" for the well-loved second season of Hospital Playlist.

Jihyo's OST will be officially available on music sites on March 6, Sunday.