Love Wins: Vice Ganda Kisses Ion Perez In Her Concert

Nothing could be bolder than a public display of affection to show just how much you love your S.O., and recently, Vice Ganda did just that in her Your Memejesty, Quyeen VG concert.

Fans cheered as the actor-host shared a sweet kiss onstage with her fellow It's Showtime! host and beau, Ion Perez. And so apt, in celebration of Pride Month.

"What you are, what I am, and what we have is just so amazingly beautiful," Vice told Ion as they faced each other.

"So let's not be bothered by their noise," Vice continued. "Let them drown in their own voice. Let's just continue to love so loud and proud. Whatever happens, wherever it takes, at the end of the day, love wins."

"I love you," Ion replied before they kissed and proceeded to flip their middle finger, as a message to their bashers.

Vice and Ion officially confirmed their relationship in October 2019, during It's Showtime!'s 10th-anniversary show.

"Hindi na ako nag-iisa. Meron na akong katuwang sa buhay. And I am so happy."

Watch Vice and Ion's moment onstage here:

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE ON VICE GANDA AND ION PEREZ:

Vice Ganda Plans To Have A Baby: ‘Wala akong pakialam kung anong sasabihin nila’

Aww! You Have To See Ion Perez’s *Touching* Reaction To Vice Ganda Tripping Onstage During ‘It's Showtime’

Aww, Vice Ganda And Ion Perez Had A Wedding Commitment Ceremony In Las Vegas