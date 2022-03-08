Winwyn Marquez Looks *Ethereal* In Her Maternity Shoot

Winwyn Marquez is basking in the undeniable glow of being an expectant mom.

The former beauty queen just shared some amazing photos from her maternity shoot.

"Growing a little person in your belly is the most magical thing," Winwyn wrote in an IG post, which featured her looking absolutely ethereal in a sheer number, with feathers strewn around her. She's currently eight months pregnant.

Continue reading below ↓

Celebs such as Kapuso actress Andrea Torres reacted to Winwyn's upload.

"WOW," Andrea said.

Winwyn first announced in a vlog in December 2021 that she and her non-showbiz partner were expecting their first child.

Not long after, Winwyn revealed in another vlog that they are going to have a baby girl.

"We have a love story only a few can relate to and after 24 years of knowing each other, growing up together, achieving goals on our own–we finally meet in the middle (it's like destiny brought us together at the perfect time) now we're finally starting our little family," Winwyn shared about her partner.

We can't wait to meet their little one soon!