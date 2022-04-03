Wow, Xian Lim Went *Skydiving* In Dubai

Xian Lim recently showed how much of an adventurous spirit he is. He actually went *skydiving* in Dubai!

The actor took to IG to share photos from his skydiving experience in the UAE.

"When fears are grounded, dreams take flight," Xian wrote in his post.

Based on his pics, Xian looked super exhilarated to be in the sky and did all sorts of poses.

"Tinatapik ako ng instructor; ang kulit ko daw sa ere," he added. "Kung ano-anong hand gestures ginagawa ko, gumegewang [tuloy yung] aerodynamics."

Here's Xian doing what appears to be a heart hand gesture.

We're talking about an altitude of about 13,000 feet, with a freefall at about 120 miles per hour. Wow.



Xian is in Dubai for the Dubai Expo 2020, a massive event that includes performances from different artists all over the world. Other Filipino celebs, groups, and bands who were invited include sisters Toni Gonzaga and Alex Gonzaga, SB19, and Parokya Ni Edgar.

