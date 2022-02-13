Woah, Xyriel Manabat Just Got Four Dermal Piercings On Her Chest

Former child actress Xyriel Manabat, who last appeared in the teleserye Wildflower in 2017, got not one but FOUR dermal piercings!

On Instagram, Xyriel proudly showed off her new piercings as she wrote, "Achieving my 'naudlot' December 2021 bucket list!"

Xyriel, who graduated from high school in 2020, has been away from the limelight as she's focused on her personal life and school. "Sobrang focused po ako sa personal life and sa school ko. So mahirap pong gumanap ng isang role na hindi po ako fully committed," she previously said in an interview. "Siyempre, baka hindi ko pa mabigyan ng justice yung role. So doon po tayo pag nandoon na lahat focus ko and lahat ng determination ko nandoon na po sa show na 'yon."

Xyriel's ~bold~ body modification move is otherwise known as single-point piercings. Unlike traditional piercings, dermal piercings do not have a separate entry and exit point for jewelry. Dermal piercings can also be placed anywhere on the body, just as long as the surface is flat. Some common areas where dermal piercings are placed include the cheekbones, nape of the neck, chest, lower back, abdomen, and thighs.

Another celeb who famously got a chest piercing in 2019 was Arci Muñoz, who said that most people thought that her chest piercing is actually a sticker. She has since removed the piercing based on her newer Instagram posts.