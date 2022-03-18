Yassi Pressman Celebrates Women's Month As She Pays A Visit To The Female Dorm Of The QC Jail

Yassi Pressman celebrated Women's Month by paying a visit to the female inmates of the Quezon City Jail on March 18.

Posting about her visit on Instagram, Yassi shared that she donated shampoo and conditioner for "600 of these beautiful women who deserve a second chance."

Yassi, who's an entrepreneur herself with her pet care business, Presidential Paws, also bought out all the handcrafted bags and pillows the female inmates made. Yassi wrote, "I also bought all of the handcrafted bags and pillows they made that was displayed on the table to show support, para maramdaman naman nila na yung pinaghhihirapan nila may magandang kapalit!"

"And they can use that budget for personal needs or puwede rin nila i-share sa pamilya nila dito sa labas," Yassi added. "Sana po kung bibili din po kayo ng bagong bag o regalo, baka maisip niyo po yung mga gawa nila at makakatulong po tayo."

Yassi's visit to the Quezon City Jail was the initiative of Spark Philippines, a non-government organization composed of empowered women who work towards the development of women and women's organizations as partners in national development. Yassi, who advocates for mental health through the organization that she invested in along with actresses Nadine Lustre and Liza Soberano, Mind You, also talked to the female inmates about taking care of their mental health.

Yassi wrote, "Alam niyo po, nakakatuwa po dahil naniniwala sila na sa pansamantalang tahanan po nila iyon, may maganda pa rin pong bukas na nagaabang sa kanila."

Yassi added in her post that while she couldn't share more photos to protect the inmates' privacy, the actress said, "most of them performed, sang, and danced for us. Nakakatuwa napakagaling po nila at sobra ko pong na-appreciate."