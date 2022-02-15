You guys, Nadine Lustre and Liza Soberano were recently spotted *together.*

Photos of the two posing for the camera have been making the rounds on social media and their fans are giddy with excitement.



The two were also photographed leaving a building together.

It's not clear why the two stars were together, but fans will recall that back in November 2021, Nadine, Liza, and Yassi Pressman invested in a company advocating mental health. The platform provides Filipinos with affordable access to mental health experts.

Yassi also guested in one episode of An Open Mind With Liza, Liza's podcast, where she opened up about having severe panic attacks when her dad passed away.

Nadine is no stranger to mental health concerns. In December 2021, she also confessed that there was a time she was so depressed she wanted to leave the Philippines for good.

Were Nadine and Liza actually hanging out, or did they meet up for work?

