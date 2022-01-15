Yassi Pressman Sees Nothing Wrong About Going On A 'Fitness Hibernation'

Yassi Pressman is ready to get back on her fitness game in 2022.

The actress took to IG to share how she went on what she calls a "fitness hibernation" in 2021, which for her is totally okay.

"I had fun letting go and not caring, chomping down all the chips, eating fast food almost every day, drinking all the soda, and snacking at midnight, but I listened to my body after letting go and I realized I wanted to go back to being strong, and hopefully this time even healthier than before," Yassi wrote in her post.

"Loved my 'thiccccness' though; I'm definitely going to TRY to keep that in places where I want it, hihi. But I will definitely also try MY BEST to eliminate the new cellulite that I have developed LOL. Still sucking in here, hopefully, soon I won't have to."

In a separate post, Yassi also shared photos of her body while in her "fitness hibernation."

"I think that there's nothing wrong with giving yourself a break," Yassi said in the video. "Gusto ko ring magpahinga and just to have fun and to let go. This year, I wanted to start new again and I wanted to get back on track, so I got into a program."

"This is where I want to be," she added, adding a photo of herself surfing in the previous year.





In 2021, Yassi spent some time in Siargao and hung out with Andi Eigenmann's island fam. She also enjoyed a vacation in the US, even meeting up with NBA player Damian Lillard and Hollywood actress Shay Mitchell. In July, she gave a glimpse of the construction of her dream house.

