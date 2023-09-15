Yassi Pressman Breaks Her Silence On Her Breakup With Ex-Fiancé Jon Semira

In August this year, Jon Semira took to Instagram to confirm his breakup with his ex-fiancée Yassi Pressman.

"After an amazing run, Yass and I have decided to part ways. We look to move on to our next phase in life in peace and with the support of our family and friends. It’s been a while since the breakup. It was a decision made from the both of us, and us only," he wrote.

"We wish each other the best and will always appreciate what we had. Our relationship was beautiful and we are both coming out better people because of it. We ask that you let us deal with this in private as we move forward from this."

After weeks of remaining tight-lipped about their breakup, the actress officially broke her silence during an interview with Boy Abunda.

"I’m just gonna make this really, really short because I do respect the privacy that Jon has. I understand that our relationship was private din naman po. Unfortunately, [it] just didn’t really go that way. Pero at the end of the day, I value the time that I’ve had with this person," she said.

"Lahat naman po ng may malaking naiambag sa buhay ko, hindi ko makakalimutan, and what’s beautiful din po is that we still have a good talking relationship. We have businesses that we built together. And despite not going that way, I really still wish him the best and he wishes me the best as well."

When asked about her *blossoming relationship* with Camarines Sur Governor Luigi Villafuerte, Yassi candidly answered:

"I’m very happy to be spending more time together. Again, I don’t wanna put labels in anything anymore. Not rushing into anything anymore," she said, admitting that she's *happy* with Luigi.

"So, parang kung saan na lang po ako nagiging masaya. Kasi mahirap po talaga yung pinagdaanan ko. And now, sometimes feeling ko, [wherever] I’m happy, I’ll stay there."