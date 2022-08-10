Ynna Asistio Announces Her Pregnancy A Day After Her Wedding

Ynna Asistio is celebrating not one, but two milestones in her life: getting married and becoming an expectant mother!

The actress tied the knot with her fiance Bully Carbonell at a hotel in Muntinlupa City on August 8, Monday, after getting engaged in July.

Continue reading below ↓

On the following day, she announced her pregnancy on social media.

"Blessings after blessings!" Ynna wrote in an IG post, sharing her challenges growing up knowing she would eventually have a hard time conceiving.

"I’ve been battling with PCOS since I was 13 years old and it has been a difficult battle for me," Ynna shared. "Ilang beses na ako na-hospital because of it and I was told na mahihirapan ako magka-baby."

"I was losing hope when I turned 30 coz my PCOS kept coming back and was getting worse. I would heal it for a few months but it kept coming back but now, eto na."

"From baby to our engagement to our wedding yesterday I can finally say that I am contented, at peace, and happy with my life. Thank you, Lord!!"

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Congrats on the wedding and pregnancy, Ynna and Bully!

MORE ON CELEB WEDDINGS AND PREGNANCIES:

Hidilyn Diaz Is Amused By Netizens’ Earth-Shaking Theory About Her Honeymoon

Jennylyn Mercado And Dennis Trillo's Wedding Photos Are Here And It's Making Us Feel ~Kilig~

Rita 'Badjao Girl' Gaviola Responds To A Netizen Who Called Her A Bad Example To Teens