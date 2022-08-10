Ynna Asistio Announces Her Pregnancy A Day After Her Wedding

Ynna Asistio is celebrating not one, but two milestones in her life: getting married and becoming an expectant mother!
The actress tied the knot with her fiance Bully Carbonell at a hotel in Muntinlupa City on August 8, Monday, after getting engaged in July.
On the following day, she announced her pregnancy on social media.
"Blessings after blessings!" Ynna wrote in an IG post, sharing her challenges growing up knowing she would eventually have a hard time conceiving.
"I’ve been battling with PCOS since I was 13 years old and it has been a difficult battle for me," Ynna shared. "Ilang beses na ako na-hospital because of it and I was told na mahihirapan ako magka-baby."
"I was losing hope when I turned 30 coz my PCOS kept coming back and was getting worse. I would heal it for a few months but it kept coming back but now, eto na."
"From baby to our engagement to our wedding yesterday I can finally say that I am contented, at peace, and happy with my life. Thank you, Lord!!"
Congrats on the wedding and pregnancy, Ynna and Bully!
