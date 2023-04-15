Miles Ocampo Actually Got *Major* Surgery For A Type Of Thyroid Cancer

Miles Ocampo just went through a major surgery, and she shared the details about the life-threatening condition she was diagnosed with.

While guesting on the talk show, Magandang Buhay. the 25-year-old addressed concerns about a "medical emergency" that she had recently.

"Nagkaroon po ako ng emergency," Miles confirmed. "Actually, habang ginagawa ko yung Batang Quiapo."

Miles shared how it all started when she noticed that she felt extremely exhausted, would catch her breath a lot, and that she felt suffocated all the time.

"Sabi ko, parang may something na," she added. "So nagpa-blood test ako, ganyan."

The blood test, an ultrasound, and a biopsy revealed that Miles was suffering from a thyroid problem, for which the doctor recommended either getting surgery ASAP or postponing the treatment for three months. Because Miles wanted to give a hundred percent to her work, she opted to get surgery immediately.

"Kung hindi ko siya naagapan, may chance na mas kumalat siya. Meron pa akong last procedure na gagawin, after that, maintenance na lang for life."

"It has something to do with my thyroid po. But at that time, hindi siya [hypothyroidism], hindi rin siya [hyperthyroidism]," she noted.

According to Mayoclinic, hypothyroidism occurs when the thyroid gland doesn't produce enough thyroid hormone, which manages the body's metabolism. Hyperthyroidism, on the other hand, occurs when the thyroid gland makes too much thyroid hormone.

In an IG post on April 14, Friday, Miles shared snaps from her stay at the hospital, revealing that what she had was Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma, aka the most common form of *thyroid cancer*.

"I had to undergo Thyroidectomy surgery to remove my thyroid glands," she wrote. "It all happened in an instant."

Thyroid cancer occurs when cancer cells start growing in the thyroid. It can later on cause symptoms such as swelling in the neck, changes in the voice, and difficulty in swallowing.

"A month after my operation, here I am embracing my journey and sharing it to all of you," Miles added. "I’ve been receiving messages from you guys who [have] the same situation [as] me that you’re inspired with what I went through, but sharing your experiences too and reading your comments inspired me too. You are not alone. Sending my love to everyone. Love and prioritize yourself."

Watch Miles Ocampo's guesting on Magandang Buhay here:

