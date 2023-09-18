Moira Dela Torre On Being Diagnosed With ADHD: 'I used to think nati-trigger lang ako'

There's no denying that Moira dela Torre underwent a physical transformation in the past year, and recently, the singer opened up about how she's been cleared of her PCOS and hyperthyroidism. Apart from this, she was also diagnosed with ADHD (attention deficit hyperactive disorder).

Many netizens know Moira to be soft-spoken and with a calm demeanor. Which was why Moira had no clue that she actually had ADHD, a condition often associated with being "hyper".

"Apparently, ADHD doesn't just define hyper. There's a lot of other things," Moira said, in an interview with showbiz reporter MJ Marfori. "Actually, I'm still learning so much."

The singer also shared her symptoms, which she had earlier blamed herself for.

"I used to think na nati-trigger lang ako, but 'yon pala may mga certain instances lang talaga na na-aano ka," Moira added. "And usually, halimbawa, may certain sounds na mawawala yung train of thought mo."

“I feel like I’ve always been so hard on myself. I always beat myself up for not having it together. Even so, you can’t heal what you don’t acknowledge, and you can’t move forward if you don’t acknowledge where you are right now.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, adult ADHD is "a mental health disorder that includes a combination of persistent problems, such as difficulty paying attention, hyperactivity and impulsive behavior. Adult ADHD can lead to unstable relationships, poor work or school performance, low self-esteem, and other problems."

Moira has also been vocal about her mental health struggles, such as anxiety. To netizens going through a similar time, Moira encourages them to seek help.

"Don’t be afraid to seek counsel or to get therapy," she advised in a June 2021 IG post. "Opening up helps, too. It’s nothing to be ashamed of. It’s helped me a lot to know it’s okay not to be okay. You’re not alone."

