All The Korean Celebrities Who Attended Lee Seung Gi And Lee Da In's Wedding

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In tied the knot on Friday, April 7, at the Grand Intercontinental Seoul Parnas Hotel in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. On April 8, the day after the wedding, Seung Gi's agency Human Made released a stunning set of wedding photos on Instagram with a greeting from the newlyweds: "Hello, this is Human Made. On April 7, actors Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In held their wedding amidst the congratulations of many people. Once again, we thank the many people who sent them their blessings."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @byhumanmade

Seung Gi and Da In are both actors, so it was inevitable that they'd invite their friends in the showbiz industry. Indeed, several high-profile names were present during the wedding ceremony.

Lee Hong Ki and Seung Gi both starred in the popular tvN drama Hwayugi, and also made audiences laugh due to their hilarious bickering on the Mnet audition program Produce 48. The FTISLAND singer serenaded the newlyweds with "I'm Saying," the official soundtrack of 2013 K-drama The Heirs. Fun fact: He also sang the OST at his BFF Park Shin Hye's wedding to Choi Tae Joon!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ??? (@skullhong12)

The other Korean celebrities who attended Seung Gi and Da In's wedding include:

Seung Gi's fellow Bro Marble castmates Lee Donghwi, Yoo Yeonseok, SUPER JUNIOR's Kyuhyun, and SEVENTEEN's Joshua & Hoshi

Seung Gi's Master in the House co-stars Cha Eun Woo, BTOB’s Yook Sungjae, Yang Se Hyung, and Lee Sang Yoon

Lee Dong Wook

Overall, it was definitely a star-studded guest list. But it's to be expected, since Seung Gi has been an actor/singer/variety show host for quite some time now! How many familiar (and famous!) faces can you see in this video? So far we've spotted Lee Dong Wook, Cha Eun Woo, Lee Dong Hwi, Lee Hee Joon, Cha Tae Hyun, SHINee's Choi Minho, SUPER JUNIOR's Heechul, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Siwon, and Kyuhyun, Han Hyo Joo, Knowing Brothers' Kang Hodong and Seo Jang Hoon, and nation's emcee Yoo Jae Suk! *winks*