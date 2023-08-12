Here Are All The K-Pop Concerts And Korean Celeb Fan Meetings Happening In Manila This August 2023

This August 2023, several acts are making their way to Manila to give Hallyu fans in the Philippines a night to remember. From solo cons to exciting fan meetings, here are the Korean acts you can expect to put on a show in Manila this month.

Here are all the K-pop concerts and Korean celebrity fan meetings happening in Manila this August 2023:

August 5 - CRAVITY

At 6PM on Saturday, August 5, Serim, Allen, Jungmo, Woobin, Wonjin, Minhee, Hyeongjun, Taeyoung, and Seongmin performed in front of their fans at the New Frontier Theater. This was the first time PH LUVITY got a full concert by the boys on Philippine shores, so it was definitely a must-see show!



Tickets went on sale at 12NN on July 9, 2023 (inclusive of ticketing service charge):

SVIP – PHP 9,800

VIP – PHP 8,500

Orchestra A – PHP 6,800

Orchestra B – PHP 5,300

Lodge – PHP 4,200

Balcony – PHP 2,650

Fan benefits included: ALL attendees got a souvenir card and hi-bye event acccess, while select raffle winners won either a signed poster or a group photo opportunity.

CRAVITY THE 1ST WORLD TOUR 'MASTERPIECE' IN MANILA was presented by DNM Entertainment and IN2UNE Entertainment. Tickets were available via the TicketNet website and all TicketNet outlets nationwide.

August 5 - iKON

Araneta Coliseum was painted red the night of August 5, as iKON was warmly welcomed back by PH iKONICs. The group clearly had an amazing time, performing an encore setlist that included *iconic* tracks "Rhythm Ta" and "Love Scenario"—the boys were so hyped they even added "Freedom" to the lineup! Bobby and DK also said, "You guys are crazy~" and "Manila is the best!"

Tickets went on sale at 12NN on July 16, 2023 (inclusive of ticketing service charge):

Royalty A, B, Seated - P15,000

VIP Standing A, B - P12,000

VIP Seated - P12,000

Regular Standing A, B - P10,500

Lower Box A - P8,500

Lower Box B - P6,500

Upper Box A - P5,000

Upper Box B - P3,500

Fan benefits included: ALL ticket holders getting a souvenir show card. Royalty Package buyers also got priority entrance, access to soundcheck and the hi-bye session, 1 photo op (in groups of 10), 1 raffle entry for a signed polaroid, 1 officialy ID and lanyard, and 1 official poster. Meanwhile, VIP Package buyers got 1 official poster, 1 official lanyard and ID, and a raffle entry for both soundcheck and the hi-bye session.

iKON WORLD TOUR TAKE OFF IN MANILA was presented by PULP Live World. Tickets were available via the Ticketnet website and all TicketNet outlets nationwide.

August 5 - Eric Nam

Eric Nam held his free fan meeting at the Ayala Malls Market! Market! Activity Center on Saturday, August 5. 60 lucky fans won an exclusive MEET & GREET session, and Eric made sure to thank PH fans for singing with him that day (he also gave love to those who "showed up to hang out" at his Wish 107.5 Bus Roadshow at Eastwood City) despite Manila's traffic being "unmatched."

The singer, songwriter, and seasoned variety show host celebrates his 10th year in the Korean entertainment industry this 2023, and Nam Nation can look forward to his upcoming album House on a Hill, which drops on Friday, September 8.

ERIC NAM LIVE AT MARKET! MARKET! was presented by Ayala Malls.

August 6 - Jung Hae In

Filo Haeiness filled the New Frontier Theater on Sunday, August 6 to watch their fave Jung Hae In have fun onstage. Aside from serenading the crowd (he sang an OST from D.P.), the actor clearly enjoyed the golf game fan segment—so cute! Hae In also laughingly returned salutes from fans during the goodbye session, and he uploaded their group photo on Instagram and wrote "With HAEINESS in Manila."

Tickets went on sale at 12NN on July 16, 2023 (inclusive of ticketing service charge, all reserved seating):

MVIP - P11,000

VIP A - P9,000

VIP B - P6,800

Patron - P5,700

Loge - P5,100

Balcony - P3,400

Fan benefits included: ALL attendees getting access to the goodbye session, all but Balcony ticketholders entered into the raffle for group photo op (in groups of 20), MVIP/VIP A/VIP B ticketholders entered into the raffle for a signed poster, and 10 lucky MVIP raffle winners received a signed polaroid.

JUNG HAE IN FAN MEETING ‘THE 10TH SEASON’ IN MANILA was presented by Viu Philippines. Tickets were available via the Ticketnet website and all TicketNet outlets nationwide.

August 12 - Seo In Guk

Seo In Guk is ready to meet his PH fans during his first-ever grand Fan Meet in Southeast Asia! Mark your calendars and make your way to the New Frontier Theater at 6PM on Saturday, August 12. The actor's breakthrough role was in 2012's Reply 1997, and since then he has starred in several K-dramas like Hello Monster (2015), The Smile Has Left Your Eyes (2018), Doom At Your Service (2021), and Café Minamdang (2022).

Tickets went on sale at 10AM on June 20 via TicketNet outlets and online (exclusive of ticketing service charge):

VVIP - P11,500

VIP - P9,500

Orchestra - P5,500

Loge - P4,500

Balcony - P3,500

Fan benefits include: ALL attendees to receive a photocard and postcard. Group photo, hi-bye session, and signed posters will be according to raffle draw—including 100 lucky winners from VIP for Soundcheck (all VVIP ticketholders will get soundcheck access).

SEO IN GUK 1ST ASIA FAN MEETING TOUR IN MANILA is presented by Epic Events.

August 13 - TXT

Tomorrow x Together is coming back to Manila, this time performing for the first time at the Philippine Arena for their second world tour, ACT: SWEET MIRAGE. Last October 2022, the five-member boy group successfully concluded their highly-awaited first world tour, ACT: LOVESICK, with a final show in the Philippines.

Tickets to the concert went on sale online and via SM Tickets outlets nationwide on the following dates:

MOA Member Presale: June 1, from 10AM to 11:59PM. Registration for MOA Member Presale on Weverse was from May 15, 10AM to May 19, 12NN.

Live Nation Philippines Presale: June 2, from 10AM to 11:59PM.

Public Sale: June 3, starting 12NN, via SM Tickets outlets and online.

Shuttle bus tickets to the Philippine Arena are also available as of Wednesday, July 26. PH MOAs, will you be joining Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai at 7PM on Sunday, August 13?

Here are the ticket price details (inclusive of ticketing service charge). Note that VIP soundcheck and floor standing are *not* reserved seating:

VIP Soundcheck - P17,750

Floor Standing - P13,750

LBA Premium - P12,000

LBA Regular - P11,150

LBB Premium - P10,500

LBB Regular - P9,500

Upper Box A - P7,500

Lower UBB - P5,750

Upper UBB - P3,750

TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR ACT: SWEET MIRAGE IN BULACAN is presented by Live Nation Philippines.

August 20 - Han Seung Woo

PH HAN_A, are you ready to see Han Seung Woo live at the Skydome, SM North EDSA on Sunday, August 20? After debuting as a member of K-pop group Victon in 2016, Seung Woo finished third on Produce X 101 in 2019 and became a member of X1. He debuted as a solo artist in August 2020 with the extended play Fame, and showed off his acting chops in 2021's web series Love #Hashtag.

Tickets went on sale at 10AM on July 15, 2023 via Make It Live Asia (inclusive of ticketing service charge, all reserved seating):

MKLPASS - P11,000

GOLD - P7,500

GA - P3,500

Fan benefits include: ALL attendees to receive a souvenir card and access to the hi-touch session. ALL MKLPASS ticketholders will get a group photo op and event ID & lanyard. ALL MKLPASS holders also get access to soundcheck, alongside select raffle winners for GOLD and GA tiers. MKLPASS and GOLD tickets have a chance at winning the raffle for a 1:1 photo or signed polaroid, while all three tiers are entered into the raffle draw for a signed poster.

2023 HAN SEUNG WOO SPECIAL LIVE IN MANILA is presented by Make It Live Asia.

August 28 - DREAMCATCHER

After a four-year of wait, get ready to scream your hearts out with fellow PH InSomnias as the girls are back for a memorable Monday this August 28, 2023, at the New Frontier Theater. Are you ready to spend an enjoyable several hours with Dreamcatcher's seven members Ji U, Su A, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami and Gahyeon?

Tickets went on sale at 10AM on July 2 via TicketNet outlets and online (inclusive of ticketing charges):

VVIP Celly (all-in package) - P16,008 (sold out)

VVIP with hi-touch and photo op (in groups of 10) - P14,941 (sold out)

VVIP with soundcheck and send-off - P11,740 (sold out)

VIP Standing - P10,672

Loge - P9,072

Balcony - P4,803

All attendees will receive a souvenir card and event poster, along with a raffle entry for a chance to win a signed poster or a media con pass. The rest of the fan benefits depend on your ticketing tier, and are either raffle entries or guaranteed inclusions.

DREAMCATCHER: UNDER THE MOONLIGHT IN MANILA is presented by Random Minds Philippines.