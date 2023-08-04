Alice Dixson Just Revealed Her *New* 30-Day Fitness Journey At 54

Fitness does not end when you turn older —and Alice Dixson is *proof* of how fit one can be even at 54! The veteran actress shared her realizations during her 30-day fitness journey on Instagram. She uploaded raw footage of how her body had improved in 30 days. In her caption, Alice said she implemented a "new self-care routine."

She shared that in the past two years, she's noticed some changes in her body—like frequent injuries, weakness, weight gain, etc. She admitted that she might have overlooked her own needs as she gave her all for her family. That's why she thought to carry out her own self-care routine.

Alice's self-care routine did not include "fad diets," but only mindful eating and strength training. The actress wrote in her caption, "Absolutely NO TO fad DIETS, and YESSSS to lifting weights to gain muscle."

She further explained, "Ironically 'di ako nagpapapayat but I lost 3 lbs WHILE building muscle."

Alice is definitely satisfied with her health improvement, and she then continued to challenge others to embark on their own fitness journey, regardless of their age. She posted, "If I can do it, why can’t you? Just takes time, intention & self discipline. #fitspiration Achieve your goals at any age."

In one of her previous posts, the celebrity clapped back at bashers saying that she's too old to dye her hair blonde. Now, Alice continues to inspire everyone by telling us that no one's ever too old to do certain things, especially if they make us happy.