Ellen Adarna Says She Does *Not* Ask Money From Her Husband Derek Ramsay: 'I have my own'

Ellen Adarna is not afraid to speak of her personal life, including her finances. In a recent Instagram Q&A (where she also disclosed that her ex-boyfriend John Lloyd Cruz doubles his financial contribution to their son Elias), she also revealed her disposition toward asking her man for money, saying she doesn’t depend financially on her husband Derek Ramsay.

"Maybe if I don't have a job and there's no money coming in, maybe I will ask money from him. But that's a desperate situation already. Masakit sa loob ko, 'day, mabigat to ask something from someone," she said.

She explained that her independent outlook in life is a product of her upbringing and gritty attitude. "I wasn't raised like that. And knowing myself, I will never allow that to happen to me. I'll find ways. So the situation is the same as when we first started dating. He has his own, I have my own," she added.

We love strong, independent women. Cheers, Ellen!