Julia Barretto Shares A Relatable Dilemma About Living On Her Own: ‘Magastos’

Julia Barretto has always been the epitome of a young, fun, and independent girl—proving to be an inspiration to everyone who is looking into making responsible moves in their 20s. ICYDK, she has been living independently for quite some time now—bravely taking on the responsibility of sustaining herself.

Despite the fruits of freedom (she already has her own house, vehicles, and biz Juju On The Go), the actress reveals that her life is no bed of roses. In an interview at Magandang Buhay with her brother Leon, she got more candid and gave him a piece of sensible adulting advice, speaking from her own experience. “I keep on telling them [her siblings] that as long as they can stay under mom’s roof, just stay there. Magastos, tita. Sometimes, I’m like, ‘Mom, can I just go back to your house?’ Lahat ng pundi and sira, dati kasi si Mommy lang namomroblema nun."

She added, “Kasi yung savings mo, pag mag-isa ka na lang, biglang tumatakbo na.”

Leon seems to have learned from his sister’s super relatable dilemma, noting that he doesn’t have any plans of moving out until he has a family of his own. He said, "I told mom this, 'I'm not gonna move out until I’m married.' Because I wanna be there for her. Second, I don't wanna pay for the bills.

"Yan yung misconception ng mga kaibigan ko, na its a dream to move out. I'm like, 'No, you guys. You're gonna face real-life problems, bills, etc.'"

It's not all negative, though. In a prior interview with Female Network, Julia talked about the pros of managing her own finances, saying she has definitely grown into a more thoughtful consumer. “Now that I take care of absolutely everything in my life, I’ve become wiser in spending. I choose my battles now. I do like to reward myself, but not in the way of ridiculously shopping anymore—I like to treat myself with two bags and maybe a pair of shoes. But I always allot more for investments that I know will grow and appreciate. I know my future self is going to thank me for it.”