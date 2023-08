Aww, Dennis Trillo And Jennylyn Mercado's Older Kids Help Them Take Care Of Baby Dylan

Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado are some of the biggest talents in showbiz, and it goes without saying that they have jam-packed schedules.

Despite their busy days, however, they make it a point to spend a lot of quality time with their one-year-old daughter, Baby Dylan.

"Nahihirapan kami ngayon kasi nagte-taping na din [si Jennylyn]," Dennis pointed out. "So, every other day yung [salitan namin]. Ako, M-W-F-S taping ko. Siya naman, T-TH-S. So, bihira na lang kami magkita, minsan sa gabi na lang. Pagkagising ko, siya naman aalis. Pero minsan, pagka may mga tapings na hindi kami involved, mina-maximize namin 'yon."

"Ibang experience kasi ngayon talagang hands-on kami," Dennis told PEP.ph, referring to how different their parenting styles were with their older kids. ICYDK, Dennis has a soon-to-be 16-year-old son with actress Carlene Aguilar, while Jennylyn also has a 15-year-old with actor Patrick Garcia.

"Never ako naging gano'n do'n sa una kong anak," Dennis added. "Kaya ngayon, talagang ine-enjoy ko bawat oras, bawat araw."

It got to a point wherein Jennylyn actually even considered taking a break from showbiz just to be more hands-on with Dylan. Thankfully, Dylan's Kuya Alex Jazz and Calix help Dennis and Jennylyn look after Dylan. Aww.

"Maalaga sila pareho," Dennis shared. "Pareho silang excited din. Kasi babae naman yung kapatid nila. Ngayon lang sila nagkaroon ng babae na kapatid. Alam nila na mas kailangan alagaan dahil ayun nga, babae."

