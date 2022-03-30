Angkan Coffee, Formerly Known As % Arabica, Is Now Open

Did you miss % Arabica Coffee? I remember hanging out with my friends at their BGC cafe. When they announced that they would close, I was heartbroken. But, there were talks that the cafe would come back with a Pinoy rebrand. Well, that day has come!

Meet Angkan Coffee, which promises to bring "the best beans and brews from around the Philippines and around the world!" Based on their Insta bio, it seems that we can expect coffee that uses both locally and internationally sourced beans. I am super curious about the Filipino coffee drinks they would serve!

Continue reading below ↓

They're still on soft opening, but we've already decided that we'd spend our weekend afternoons either at the WCC Fort Bonifacio branch or the Podium cafe.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Follow Ira on Instagram.

***

Cosmo is now on Quento! Click here to download the app for iOS, Android, and desktop and enjoy more articles and videos from Cosmo and your favorite websites!

MORE FOR COFFEE LOVERS

6 Must-Visit Cafes In Seoul That You're Going To Like A ~Latte~

Continue reading below ↓

5 Korean Coffee Shop Vloggers To Subscribe To On YouTube If You Want Relaxing Content

6 Easy Ways You Can ~Upgrade~ Your Basic Iced Coffee