You'll Support Gawad Kalinga Farmers When You Buy These Chips From Potato Corner

In the Cosmo HQ, we have a 4 p.m. habit where we order Potato Corner fries as a pick-me-up. We also like eating chips while we cover big celebrity events like the GMA Gala. So imagine our happiness when we found out that Potato Corner has partnered with Gawad Kalinga's Bayan-Anihan. This partnership supports Benguet farmers and Gawad Kalinga Enchanted Farm workers.

With every purchase of Potato Corner’s delicious Harvest Chips, you support our local potato farmers. The crispy, savory, and crunchy of potato chips are coated in the brand's beloved flavors. Each bucket of chips costs P99. Consider this news as your sign to snack on potato chips! Order one today.

ORDER NOW

Harvest Chips are available in Metro Manila, Rizal, and select branches in Luzon and Cebu. See the list of participating stores here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Potato Corner Philippines (@potatocornerph)

Follow Ira on Instagram.