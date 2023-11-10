PSA: This Luxury Boutique Gym In Makati Is Your Next Fitness Destination For That Dream Bod

Looking for a new wellness hobby or a surefire way to soothe your mind and strengthen your bod? Well, it’s no secret that exercise is an excellent solution to boost endorphins, keeping all the bad vibes at bay! It’s worth noting that holiday season is also coming up—so it’s only fitting to be at your best state (physical and emotional-wise) as you prep yourself for weeks worth of gatherings and nonstop ganaps!

If you fancy trying out a new place for your fitspo goals, then we’ve found the perfect spot to get your sweat on.

Introducing Kinetix +, the Philippines' first luxury boutique gym situated at Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati. Signing up for the gym’s exclusive membership got some *enviable* perks—privacy included as they only limit their services to 250 people. That’s to ensure that each client receives personalized attention from highly qualified fitness experts and coaches. And mind you, the small community includes celebrity gym-goers who are certainly committed to fitness, including Lovi Poe and Janina Manipol!

If the A-listers' seal of approval isn't enough to lure you in, Kinetix + gives you a bang for the buck with its state-of-the-art gym equipment, including the AI-driven Biostrength line machines, which NASA patents.

In addition to its cutting-edge equipment, Kinetix + offers various bespoke amenities, such as racks and plates, to create a truly luxurious workout experience. The gym also has its own Recovery Lab, which features services such as Exercise with Oxygen Therapy (EWOT), ice bath therapy, infrared and red-light therapy, and infrared dry sauna.

Kinetix +'s meticulous attention to detail is evident in every nook and cranny, from the lighting and sound system to the aromas that fill the air. Overall, their main goal is to create an exhilarating and relaxing environment, helping clients achieve their fitness goals and promote overall well-being.

Contact hello@kinetixplus.com to avail its membership options and services.