Here's How Much It Costs To Stay At Maja Salvador And Rambo Nuñez's Luxury Bali Wedding Destination

Guests have been flying in to Bali, Indonesia to celebrate the nuptials of Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez, but where are they all staying? Well, it looks like several of the couple's nearest and dearest have checked in at the Apurva Kempinski Bali, a five-star luxury beachfront hotel. Familiar faces like Sarah Lahbati, Richard Gutierrez, Laureen Uy, Nicole Andersson, and more will be attending the wedding (including newlyweds Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde!), and we can't wait for the social media flood to start!

What you need to know about The Apurva Kempinski Bali:

What is The Apurva Kempinski Bali?

The Apurva Kempinski Bali stands atop the Nusa Dua cliffside, offering its guests breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean and their very own tropical gardens. A collection of 475 rooms, suites, and villas are housed in an elegant Indonesian establishment, with 60% of the accommodation featuring its own private plunge pools.

This five-star hotel in Bali presents itself as a majestic open-air theater, and is a spectacular stage for the most magnificent of occasions—weddings in particular, thanks to its stunning Apurva Chapel.

How much does it cost to stay at The Apurva Kempinski Bali?

The most affordable set of rooms available are the Grand Deluxe Rooms, which start at an average of $303* (P16,619), while the most expensive Majapahit Three-Bedroom Villa starts at an average of $3,412* (P187,147) but can go up to $4,334* (P237,718) depending on the season (and if you want to be able to cancel your booking).

Sarah Lahbati recently shared a room tour Instagram Reel and upon inquiring with the hotel, we learned that she is staying in a Cliff Private Pool Junior Suite. The luxurious suite sleeps up to three guests and comes with a private plunge pool, terrace and Garden view, and exclusive access to Cliff Lounge and its pools.

For non-members, an Early Booker package (non-cancellable, breakfast included) can range between $501-625* (P27,480 to P34,281) on average, but you must pay the full amount at the time of booking.

Meanwhile, the Best Flexible package (cancellable until a certain date, breakfast included) can range between $584-690* (P32,032 to P37,846) on average. Check in starts at 3PM, and guests must check out before 12NN.

*Prices are per night and may vary depending on dates selected. Rates include 10% Service Charge and 10% VAT.

What is the wedding location of Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez?

The oceanfront Apurva Chapel can accommodate up to 100 people, and it's a picturesque location due to it being surrounded by water and a lavish expanse of green garden. As per the website, "inspired by the architecture of a traditional Sulawesi house, this build, with soaring bamboo trunks, marble floor and a large glass front, lightens the building and enables a wonderful ocean view during the ceremony."

The chapel comes with an adjacent two-storey, versatile three-bedroom villa called the Nusantara Presidential Villa, and two infinity pools. Photographer Pat Dy shared a glimpse of the gorgeous building via Instagram Stories!

When asked to describe her dream wedding, "Gusto ko lang talaga pumunta ng beach to relax," Maja admitted in a previous interview. But she also wanted a church wedding "para present si God." Thanks to this stunning setup, Maja didn't have to choose!

Event stylist Gideon Hermosa perfectly executed the venue decor, keeping the floral arrangements subtle to really let the lighting and oceanfront view take center stage. We can't wait to see the HQ photos!