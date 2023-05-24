Sorry, no results were found for
8 Reasons To Book A Photoshoot At B&B Studios

by Cosmopolitan Philippines | 5 hours ago
reasons to do a photoshoot at B&B Studios, where Cosmopolitan Philippines shot their November 2022 cover with Julia Barretto and May 2023 cover with Janella Salvador
PHOTO: (left to right) Aya Cabauatan, Trish Shishikura
Are you looking for a studio in Metro Manila that has a variety of rooms and setups? Located at 86 Maria Elena Street, Project 8 in Quezon City, B&B Studios might be the perfect fit for your photoshoot (or filming) dreams. With several backgrounds to choose from — ranging from an IKEA-like kitchen and dining area, to a glamorous bathroom, to a VIP-worthy private dressing room — there's a lot to love about it.

To further convince you, we listed down eight reasons why B&B Studios is a great location for photoshoots in the metro.

8 reasons to do a photoshoot at B&B Studios:

  1. You can rent out the *entire* space if you need the privacy for a top-secret shoot!

    Renting out the entire studio also means you won't feel shy or embarrassed to bring out your best poses, especially if it's your first time being in front of a professional camera setup. The exterior of the studio is also photogenic, if you're concept is an outdoor shoot! 

    B&B Studios outdoor space
    Courtesy of B&B Studios
  2. There's enough space for a group photo with your barkada or teammates at work!

    The main living room area is the perfect spot for that group shot. Tall windows and sheer curtains let in tons of natural light, and the super comfy couch is big enough to seat up to six people comfortably — if you're more than six, others can stand behind or make use of the bean bag chair!

    A living room featuring a comfy couch, rug, and bean bag chair combo, plus several tall windows and sheer curtains to let in tons of natural light.
    Courtesy of B&B Studios

    You can also take solo or group selfies by the trendy floor-length mirror directly opposite the couch, or plan product shots using the eye-catching shelf right beside it.

    B&B Studios living room selfie mirror
    Courtesy of B&B Studios
    The group photoshoot doesn't have to be limited to your nearest and dearest. It's ideal for team pics for your company, too! 

  3. The Japandi-style kitchen area will let you stage the cooking show of your dreams.

    You can record yourself cooking up a storm in this Japanese + Scandinavian inspired kitchen and dining area. It comes with a refrigerator and sink, and the counter isle in the center can be moved if you need additional space for lighting or camera placement.

    A kitchen area that reflects Scandinavian interior design (all white and light-colored wood).
    Courtesy of B&B Studios
    The kitchen sink surface also reflects Scandinavian interior design (all white and light-colored wood).
    Courtesy of B&B Studios
  4. Connected to the kitchen setup is a dining area that screams IKEA.
    The dining table can comfortably seat six, with a couch right behind it that you can sink into. Film (or take photos) of people dining or using it as a co-working space — there are plenty of sockets nearby to make sure your laptops stay fully charged all-day long!
    A dining room area that reflects Scandinavian interior design (all white and light-colored wood).
    Courtesy of B&B Studios

  5. Feel free to relax (or shoot!) inside your very own VIP dressing room studio.

    This personal dressing room has its own separate changing area behind a curtain, a cozy sitting area, and a full-length mirror to check your outfit and practice your poses. If you've hired a makeup artist or hairstylist (or nail technician!) for your shoot, the railing beside the beige curtain leads to a vanity room where you can get your glam done!

    A dressing room studio with its own separate changing area behind a curtain, and a full-length mirror to check your poses.
    Courtesy of B&B Studios
    B&B Studios dressing room studio sofa and mirror
    Courtesy of B&B Studios

    Candy shot their November 2022 cover with Julia Barretto in this studio room, and the team made full use of the space by recreating the set to give it a retro vibe. Look at all those posters — they even prepped vinyls and a vinyl player!

    Julia Barretto November 2022 Candy cover
    Andrea Genota
    Julia Barretto November 2022 Candy cover shoot
    Andrea Genota
    Julia Barretto November 2022 Candy cover shoot
    Andrea Genota

  6. Transform a concept room into absolutely *anything*.

    The studio has concept rooms that can be transformed into any kind of background for your shoot. Its ceilings are high enough for large backdrops to be installed, and spacious enough for you to bring in a team to paint backdrops on site.

    The studios are concept rooms that can be transformed into anything for shoots.
    Courtesy of B&B Studios

    We shot our May 2023 cover with Janella Salvador in one of the concept rooms! B&B Studios allowed the set styling team to come early and get work done beforehand to ensure that the cover shoot would start on time.

    Janella Salvador for Cosmopolitan Philippines May 2023
    Trish Shishikura
    Janella Salvador for Cosmopolitan Philippines May 2023
    For our first layout, the set styling team brought in a rack to hang the physical curtain — no post production needed! Trish Shishikura
    Janella Salvador for Cosmopolitan Philippines May 2023
    For our second layout we switched out the curtains and brought in a different-colored background — and yes, there was enough space to store all of these! Trish Shishikura
    Janella Salvador for Cosmopolitan Philippines May 2023
    The set styling team actually painted this background onsite! Trish Shishikura

  7. B&B Studios is pet-friendly!

    Give them a heads up prior to bringing your fur baby as courtesy, but the studio does allow pets to enter. We shot our November 2022 cover with Julia Barretto here, and the two cats made themselves right at home. B&B Studios can also rent out lights, colored backdrops, and other equipment, so we made use of the various pink/red options in order to lessen the amount of props we had to bring.

    Julia Barretto for Cosmopolitan Philippines November 2022 digital cover
    Aya Cabauatan
    Julia Barretto for Cosmopolitan Philippines November 2022
    Aya Cabauatan
    Julia Barretto for Cosmopolitan Philippines November 2022
    Aya Cabauatan

  8. Experience the bathroom of your dreams — outside of a hotel!
    B&B Studios has a spacious and aesthetic bathroom setup. Featuring floor to ceiling matte marble tiles, funky-shaped mirrors, and a super Instagrammable sink, it's giving luxe hotel vibes for sure.

    B&B Studios spacious, aesthetic bathroom features floor to ceiling matte marble tiles.
    Courtesy of B&B Studios

    The bathroom also features a moveable bathtub stationed directly beside large frosted windows, and the side fluted wall adds texture to the background of your shot.

    B&B Studios has a moveable bathtub with large frosted windows and a side fluted wall that adds texture to your background.
    Courtesy of B&B Studios

For bookings, you can contact them at 0955-763-4523 (Smart), 0960-313-3680 (Viber), or email them at bnbstudiosph@gmail.com.

