8 Reasons To Book A Photoshoot At B&B Studios

Are you looking for a studio in Metro Manila that has a variety of rooms and setups? Located at 86 Maria Elena Street, Project 8 in Quezon City, B&B Studios might be the perfect fit for your photoshoot (or filming) dreams. With several backgrounds to choose from — ranging from an IKEA-like kitchen and dining area, to a glamorous bathroom, to a VIP-worthy private dressing room — there's a lot to love about it.

To further convince you, we listed down eight reasons why B&B Studios is a great location for photoshoots in the metro.

You can rent out the *entire* space if you need the privacy for a top-secret shoot! Renting out the entire studio also means you won't feel shy or embarrassed to bring out your best poses, especially if it's your first time being in front of a professional camera setup. The exterior of the studio is also photogenic, if you're concept is an outdoor shoot! ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

There's enough space for a group photo with your barkada or teammates at work! The main living room area is the perfect spot for that group shot. Tall windows and sheer curtains let in tons of natural light, and the super comfy couch is big enough to seat up to six people comfortably — if you're more than six, others can stand behind or make use of the bean bag chair! You can also take solo or group selfies by the trendy floor-length mirror directly opposite the couch, or plan product shots using the eye-catching shelf right beside it. CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now The group photoshoot doesn't have to be limited to your nearest and dearest. It's ideal for team pics for your company, too! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izi Social | Branding & Social Media Management Agency (@izisocial)

The Japandi-style kitchen area will let you stage the cooking show of your dreams. You can record yourself cooking up a storm in this Japanese + Scandinavian inspired kitchen and dining area. It comes with a refrigerator and sink, and the counter isle in the center can be moved if you need additional space for lighting or camera placement. ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Connected to the kitchen setup is a dining area that screams IKEA.

The dining table can comfortably seat six, with a couch right behind it that you can sink into. Film (or take photos) of people dining or using it as a co-working space — there are plenty of sockets nearby to make sure your laptops stay fully charged all-day long!



Feel free to relax (or shoot!) inside your very own VIP dressing room studio. This personal dressing room has its own separate changing area behind a curtain, a cozy sitting area, and a full-length mirror to check your outfit and practice your poses. If you've hired a makeup artist or hairstylist (or nail technician!) for your shoot, the railing beside the beige curtain leads to a vanity room where you can get your glam done! Candy shot their November 2022 cover with Julia Barretto in this studio room, and the team made full use of the space by recreating the set to give it a retro vibe. Look at all those posters — they even prepped vinyls and a vinyl player! ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Transform a concept room into absolutely *anything*. The studio has concept rooms that can be transformed into any kind of background for your shoot. Its ceilings are high enough for large backdrops to be installed, and spacious enough for you to bring in a team to paint backdrops on site. We shot our May 2023 cover with Janella Salvador in one of the concept rooms! B&B Studios allowed the set styling team to come early and get work done beforehand to ensure that the cover shoot would start on time. ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

B&B Studios is pet-friendly! Give them a heads up prior to bringing your fur baby as courtesy, but the studio does allow pets to enter. We shot our November 2022 cover with Julia Barretto here, and the two cats made themselves right at home. B&B Studios can also rent out lights, colored backdrops, and other equipment, so we made use of the various pink/red options in order to lessen the amount of props we had to bring. ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓