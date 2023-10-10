BLACKPINK's Lisa Performed At The Crazy Horse Paris—What *Exactly* Is It?

The internet went wild when BLACKPINK's Lisa revealed that she would be making a special appearance as a performer on the legendary Crazy Horse stage. The iconic Parisian cabaret has seen its own share of famous names, from Dita Von Teese to Pamela Anderson, and its Crazy Girls astound their audiences with colorful and glamorous 90-minute performances.

Here's everything you need to know about the Crazy Horse Cabaret Club:

What is the history of the Crazy Horse Cabaret Club?

Described as the ultimate Parisian cabaret, founder Alain Bernardin opened the original Crazy Horse Paris cabaret at the prestigious 12 avenue George V in 1951. Iconic burlesque numbers were presented for the first time onstage at Crazy Horse Paris, such as "The Bath" by Miss Candida in 1954.

For its 40th anniversary, Crazy Horse Paris opened a second permanent show at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, where they performed successfully for 11 years. In 2006, the world-renowned cabaret fell under new management when the Bernardin family sold the Crazy Horse group to Belgian entrepreneur Philippe Lhomme, who put together a management team headed by Andrée Deissenberg.

"Forever Crazy," the 2010 international Crazy Horse Paris tour, began in Vienna, Austria. The show traveled to major capitals around the world like Geneva, Cannes, Montreal, Québec, Madrid, Kiev, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Taipei, Beirut, and more. It was created as a tribute to the cabaret’s founder, Alain Bernardin, and features the best-of of the various acts from the legendary cabaret’s repertoire.

Which celebs have performed at Crazy Horse Paris shows?

According to its website, the Parisian cabaret regularly welcomes "Guest Stars" who come to either reinvent the existing acts or create new and exclusive performances. In 2006, the queen of burlesque Dita Von Teese made her guest star debut. Other artists followed, "such as the iconic Arielle Dombasle, the statuesque Pamela Anderson, the regal Clotilde Courau, the feline Noémie Lenoir, the intriguing Conchita Wurst, and the bionic pop artist Viktoria Modesta."

BLACKPINK's Lisa

The most recent "guest star" to grace the Crazy Horse Paris stage, the K-pop idol graced the stage for five special shows at the French cabaret from September 28 to 30. "Can’t wait for this to finally happen! D-1 See you soon[kiss emoji]," she captioned her first post. She performed both solo acts and group numbers together with the rest of the cast.

On October 5, Lisa shared several stunning photos from the show and backstage on Instagram and wrote, "Such an amazing experience at Crazy Horse Paris. Thank you everyone for making this happen. Call me whenever you need someone to fill a spot [wink emoji]"

Dita Von Teese

Dita Von Teese was the very first guest star in the history of the Parisian cabaret. She made her debut on the illustrious Crazy Horse stage in October 2006, and paid tribute to Miss Candida—one of the first Crazy Horse dancers—in her legendary number "Le Bain."

Dita made a comeback at the Crazy Horse in 2009 with a new version of her must-see "Le Bain" number, which was renamed "Le Bain Noir" and for which she recorded the song "A Guy Who Takes His Time." She also added several new numbers, like "Lazy" and "Teese'ing," an act inspired by "Teasing" (a number from the historical repertoire of the Crazy Horse). Dita's Finale showed off "Etoiles de Paris," with the etoiles or stars being embodied by the talented Crazy Horse dancers themselves.

The artist's most recent return to the cabaret stage was in March 15-30, 2016. She did five special acts for Dita’s Crazy Show, which coincided with Crazy Horse's 65th anniversary.

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson performed four exceptional shows at the Crazy Horse in 2008. The fabled Parisian cabaret played host to the model-actress' iconic stages. Pamela's original number had her straddling a Harley Davidson motorycle to a melody written by Serge Gainsbourg, "Je n’ai besoin de personne en Harley Davidson." It was originally sung by Brigitte Bardot, who actually sent Pamela a congratulatory message on the eve of her first performance.

Pamela Anderson also took part in the Finale performance with the gorgeous Crazy Girls!

Beyónce

Okay, so *technically* Queen B didn't perform at the Parisian club. But Beyónce actually recreated the sultry show she'd seen in the music video of her 2013 song "Partition." In "Liberation," part four of her online documentary series Self-Titled, she explains, "The day I got engaged was my husband’s birthday and I took him to Crazy Horse and I remember thinking, 'Damn, these girls are fly.' And I just thought it was the ultimate sexy show: 'I wish I was up there, I wish I could perform that for my man…' so that’s what I did for my video."

In Beyoncé’s music video "Partition," the scene where only her silhouette is visible while she sensually dances on a slender couch is reminiscent of the choreography for the Crazy Horse dance routine "Blush of Desire."

How much does it cost to attend a show at the Crazy Horse Cabaret Club in Paris?

Tickets range from €115 (P6,911.48) for only the show (no drinks) to €360 (P21,635.93) for a private tour, show with champagne, and dinner at Ginger Restaurant (French on Fridays/Saturdays, English on Sundays).

Here's a breakdown of the ticket prices (for show only, and dinner & shows):

Crazy Show: only the show, no drinks, €115 (P6,911.48)

only the show, no drinks, Crazy Champagne: show with champagne €135 (P8,113.47)

show with champagne Crazy Privilege: show with upgraded champagne and canapes €185 (P11,118.46)

show with upgraded champagne and canapes Crazy Exclusive: show with vintage champagne, canapes, and caviar €285 (P17,128.44)

show with vintage champagne, canapes, and caviar Crazy Experience: private tour and show with champagne €295 (P17,729.44)

private tour and show with champagne Crazy Show & Ginger: Crazy Horse show without drinks and dinner at Ginger Restaurant €180 (P10,817.96)

Crazy Horse show without drinks and dinner at Ginger Restaurant Crazy Champagne & Ginger: show with champagne and dinner at Ginger Restaurant €200 (P12,019.96)

show with champagne Crazy Privilege & Ginger: show with upgraded champagne, canapes, and dinner at Ginger Restaurant €250 (P15,024.95)

show with upgraded champagne, canapes, Crazy Exclusive & Ginger: show with vintage champagne, canapes, caviar, and dinner at Ginger Restaurant €350 (P21,034.93)

show with vintage champagne, canapes, caviar, Crazy Experience & Ginger: private tour and show with champagne and dinner at Ginger Restaurant €360 (P21,635.93)

What is the guest etiquette for attending a show at the Crazy Horse Cabaret Club in Paris?

How do I claim my ticket?

For physical tickets, check in at the Crazy Horse reception desk 30 minutes before the show to collect your tickets by printing your confirmation voucher, or giving your name and booking number to the staff. You do not need to print e-tickets, as long as you have it on your mobile phone.

What time should I arrive?

Attendees are encouraged to arrive 45 minutes before the show would start. Musical performances by guest artists will take place 30 minutes before the curtain rises. The show starts at the time indicated on your paper or e-ticket.

What time does the show begin?

The show starts at 8PM and 10:30PM from Sundays to Fridays, and 7PM/9:30PM/midnight on Saturdays. Do not miss out on the sophisticated and burlesque acts by guest performers that begin 30 minutes before the actual show!

How long is the show?

The entire show runs for 90 minutes.

Can I take pictures or videos during the show?

No. Taking pictures and videos during the show is absolutely forbidden.

Is there a minimum age to attend the show?

The minimum age to attend is ten years old, if the child is accompanied by their parents or adult guardian. Note: the shows do feature some nudity, so the Crazy Horse Paris encourages their attendees to watch their trailer video before booking tickets.

Is there a dress code?

Elegant evening wear is much appreciated: You don't have to wear a suit and tie or a long evening gown, but the Crazy Horse Paris isn't a place for casual dressing (think athleisure, shorts, or flip flops). Actually, it's a great opportunity to dress up and wear something chic and glamorous—it's better to be overdressed than to be underdressed!