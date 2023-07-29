In Case You’re Curious, Here’s How Much It Costs To Have A Tour Of The Egyptian Pyramids

We may earn commission from the affiliate links on this page, but we only recommend products and services we love. We promise!

ICYMI, Maja Salvador and her non-showbiz fiance, Rambo Nuñez, had their pre-wedding pictorial in Egypt, with no less but the world-famous *pyramids* in the background. Wow.

The couple posted the snaps on July 27, where they looked all glammed up with the historic structures towering behind them.

Which got us wondering, how much exactly do you need to spend to go on a tour of the pyramids? If you're a fan of ancient civilizations and Cleopatra, read on.

These days, it's now easier more than ever to visit your dream destinations, thanks to travel and leisure e-commerce platforms such as Klook.

On Klook, a tour of the Egyptian pyramids can cost you anywhere between approximately P3,000 to P9,800. You can opt to save money by going on a half-day tour, which can either be a shared or private tour of the Great Pyramid of Giza and the Great Sphinx of Giza. The costlier tours last for a full day, which is great if you don't want to rush as you gaze in awe at the centuries-old wonders of the world.

You can check for the availability of the tour ahead of time, and it's good to know you can also cancel for free 24 hours in advance, just in case you change your mind.

Of course, your entire trip to Egypt will vary depending on how much you spend on your flights, hotel accommodation, meals, etc. But isn't it fantastic to find out a tour of the pyramids isn't that expensive? Something to consider for your bucket list!

