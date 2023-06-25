The ~*Coziest*~ Airbnbs In The City For A Rainy Staycation

Products recommended on our websites are independently selected by editors. If you buy something through our links, Summit may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you.

The rainy season is once again upon us. The days of sunny weekend trips to the beach will soon be replaced by indoor activities and staycations—no need to be sad about that. Rainy staycations are a whole different kind of fun. From the pitter-patter of raindrops on bright windows, eerie city skyline views, and being able to maximize the amenities of your accommodations, staying indoors during the wet season doesn't have to be drab and boring. We rounded up 10 Airbnbs around the Metro that are perfect for those who want to go out but stay in at the same time.

Here are 10 Metro Manila Airbnbs for staycations this rainy season:

Comfy Central Suite w/City View, FREE Pool & Gym

Goldland Millenia Suites, Ortigas Center, Pasig City

Rates start at P1,500 a night for up to three guests (minimum two-night stay)

Got plans in Ortigas, or do you just want to see the business district at its most quiet? Book a stay at this Airbnb right in the center of it all. This cozy and fully functional 24-square-meter suite on the 30th floor is tastefully designed to suit both business & leisure travelers. A stay here grants free access to the condominium's indoor pool and gym plus, those who just want to chill can enjoy the gorgeous views of Pasig and Mandaluyong City through the unit's big and bright windows. Alternatively, you can enjoy some alone time and binge-watch shows on Youtube and Netflix on this listing's smart T.V.

Lower Penthouse w/ best Grand Canal View in Venice

Venice Luxury Residences, Taguig City

Rates start at P2,592 a night for up to five guests

This unit arguably has some of the best views of the Venice Grand Canal in McKinley Hill you could ask for. Just an elevator ride away from Venice Mall, you can shop 'til you drop, eat to your heart's desire, and have fun at the mall sans the long commute getting there (especially if you live in the North). Aside from enjoying its proximity to Venice Grand Canal Mall, you can also enjoy this property's many on-premise shared facilities like a Theater Room, Spa and Sauna area, Tennis Courts, and Badminton Courts. If you don't want to leave this space—trust us, it's going to be hard to want to leave— you can also just chill and enjoy the panoramic views, cozy interiors, and high-speed Internet they have in the unit.

BGC’s Picturesque 1-BR golf view

Avant at the Fort, 3rd Avenue, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig

Rates start at P2,729 a night for up to four guests

If you're looking to do a lot of activities in the central BGC area, like going on a food trip, visiting the Mind Museum, and many more, you may want to consider booking a stay at this family-friendly one-bedroom with stunning views. No need to suffer through the rainy season traffic just to see all the sights in BGC. Just book this home base, and you're all set to stay in and lounge about or see everything the Taguig business district has to offer.

Deluxe 1BR in BGC Uptown Area

Uptown Parksuites Tower 1, Taguig City

Rates start at P3,500 a night for up to four guests

Did you just party the Friday or Saturday night away at clubs like Xylo, Revel, and Versus? No need to drive all the way home. Book a staycation at this luxe one-bedroom unit right in front of Uptown Mall and Uptown Parade. You'll have full, private access to the entire one-bedroom apartment during your stay. This includes the bedroom, living area, kitchen, and bathroom. This also means you can use all the appliances and amenities provided, such as the washing machine, air conditioning, high-speed internet connection, and Netflix access. Hit up this Airbnb for a haven after your night out.

Huge 2BR w/ 4 Queen Beds! 100MBPS & Netflix!

The Beacon Amorsolo Tower 3, Makati City

Rates start at P4,400 a night for up to eight guests

Spending a night partying it up in Greenbelt or on a food trip at Little Tokyo? Book this incredibly spacious property just a stone's throw away from these key Makati City hotspots. This huge unit is actually three units combined into one which means there's enough space here for you and your friends after a night out.

Private 2BR Loft Type CBD w/ WiFi + Access to Pool

Victoria De Makati, Makati City

Rates start at P2,250 a night for up to six guests

Looking for a place to stay in Makati after events in the area or a pad to crash before or after a red-eye flight? Hit up this loft property at the Victoria De Makati. This condo unit will make you feel right at home in the busy Makati CBD, as it has everything you need for your daily life. The fully-furnished condo boasts two bedrooms, a fully functional kitchen and dining areas, and a cozy living space with a beautiful view of the city skyline. Plus, it's also very near transport hubs like the PITX and NAIA, making it a great option as a place to stay during long layovers.

1BR themed w/ unli ps games/arcade & pool MAKATI

San Lorenzo Place, Makati City

Rates start at P1,800 a night for up to six guests

Kids and kids-at-heart will have a blast at this themed Airbnb in Makati City. This property, located in San Lorenzo, Makati, boasts a spacious video game-themed area. Spend your days here playing unlimited arcade classics that'll fill you with nostalgia. Alternatively, if you're a more modern and techy gamer, you can also while your time away by playing as many games as you can on their PlayStation Plus deluxe included with your stay.

Beach View 2BR Azure RW 809 Corner Beach Club

Azure Urban Resort Residences, Bicutan, Parañaque City

Rates start at P2,540 a night for up to six guests

Want to go on a beach trip but can't take the chance of a long drive and having it rain on your day out? Here's a middle ground, Azure Urban Resort Residences has a man-made beach and wave pool, and it's just a few minutes away from CBDs like BGC and Makati. If you're lucky enough to go here on a sunny day, the "beach" and wave pool will just be steps away from this vacation rental. But on rainy days, this place will still feel like your home away from home, thanks to its cozy interiors and a killer view of the resort. Not to mention the 60-inch smart TV with Netflix and high-speed Internet.

Luxury 2BR w/ Indoor Jacuzzi & Scenic Views

Mandaluyong City

Rates start at P4,998 a night for up to six guests

If you're in the mood to soak away your troubles but can't do it outdoors 'cause of the rain, book this Airbnb in Mandaluyong for a relaxing getaway. This rental boasts a luxurious stay in its modern and stylish two-bedroom suite decked out with Netflix access, high-speed internet, a Karaoke machine, and its very own indoor Jacuzzi. But if all its amenities aren't enough to keep you indoors, you wouldn't have trouble looking for someplace to go to as this property is smack in the middle of all the Metros CBDs, namely, Ayala, BGC, and Ortigas.

2BR + Work Office + 65-inch SmarTV w/PS4 & Netflix

Quezon City

Rates start at P2,250 a night for up to eight guests

Right in the heart of Quezon City is this quaint haven decked out with a PS4, Netflix, and high-speed Internet—making it the perfect indoor getaway for those who can't be peeled away from their gadgets and the internet. Have fun with your friends as you play games on the console, or if you're lucky and it's not raining cats and dogs, you can have the best of both indoor and outdoor worlds as this property offers free guest use of the swimming pool.

