How Much Did Maine Mendoza And Arjo Atayde's US Itinerary (According To Their Prenup Video) Cost?

ICYDK, July 28 is a special date for newlyweds Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde. It was the day Maine tweeted "Arjo cutie" in 2013, the day they met for their movie Jack Em Popoy: The Puliscredibles, the day Arjo proposed nine years later in 2022, and on Friday, July 28, it became their wedding date!

On Saturday, July 29, the newlyweds finally released their wedding prenup video on Instagram. Shot by renowned wedding filmmakers Bob Nicolas and Leo Nicolas, it featured a stunning soundtrack and clips of the couple. "From LA's glitz to Vegas' glam, we embarked on a 7 day prenup adventure," Leo shared via Instagram Stories.



Here is a list of activities Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde tried in the US, according to their "Arjo & Maine" prenup video:

1. Drive-Thru Wedding at Lover's Lane

Maine and Arjo had their glam team on hand to help them look their best during the entire prenup video shoot, but if you're the DIY wedding type then go ahead and book that hotel room so you can get yourself ready before the big day!

The longtime couple drove up to a drive-thru wedding chapel in a black and silver Rolls-Royce Dawn! If they rented the luxury vehicle from Dream Exotics, then a 4-hour rental would cost $799 or P43,879. Leasing a Rolls-Royce Dawn for a 24-hour period would cost $1,199 or P65,846.

ICYDK, A Special Memory Wedding Chapel is actually a world-famous drive-thru wedding chapel! Maine and Arjo didn't make use of their services (aside from the iconic drive-thru window), but if you'd like to actually get hitched there then it'll cost you $199 or P10,928 per couple (two couples per booking) for the following inclusions:

Use of World Famous Drive-Thru wedding window

Complimentary Round-Trip Limousine Service

3 Rose Hand-tied Bridal Bouquet & coordinating Boutonnière (choice of red, white, pink, or peach)

7 Professional Digital (ceremony shots)

Minister's Fee is not included

2. Drifting Ride-Along experience by Speedvegas

Maine and Arjo booked a ride in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat through Speedvegas, which costs $199 (P10,928) for a 1-hour slot for two passengers. Expect to pay an additional $35 (P1,922) for on-board HD video during your Ride-Along, so you can "share the adrenaline with your family and friends."

3. Helicopter ride over Sin City

There are several companies that offer night flights over Las Vegas (see Maine and Arjo looking over the dazzling city around the 1:45 time stamp), so do your research and read the fine print to make sure you don't miss out on any additional fees. For example, if you book a 10-12 minute flight through Viator, the $99 or P5,437 price tag doesn't include a $5 or P275 per person fuel fee.

4. Rent a scooter on Venice Beach

Electric scooters are a fun way to get around, especially if you have a travel buddy! Depending on where you choose to rent one, you may have to pay extra for additional perks. For example, an HX X9 Pro Max from Boneshaker Electric Bikes will cost you $30 or P1,648 per person for an hour, a helmet will cost you $2 or P110, and an accompanying GoPro 4 will cost you $26 or P1,428.

5. Pacific Park, Santa Monica Pier

According to its website, Pacific Park is an "admission-free amusement park", and rides and attractions are priced individually. Prices range from $5-12 per ride, but if you want more bang for your buck then you can ride all day with an Unlimited Ride Wristband for $40 (P2,197).

In their prenup video, Maine and Arjo were filmed enjoying a ride on Inkie's Air Lift and the Seaside Swing. Both rides cost $6/person, so that would mean they paid $12 or P660 for two tickets. The vlog also showed people on the West Coaster, while the Pacific Wheel can also be spotted in the background while the couple snack on cotton candy. The two more popular rides cost $12/person.

The lovers also took a romantic sunset stroll along the beach by the pier, clad in matching monochromatic outfits!

6. Fly a real stunt plane over Las Vegas

Living out their Top Gun dreams, Maine and Arjo chose Operation Recon (Ride Along) offered by Sky Combat Ace, which meant they had a licensed pilot flying the maneuvers. "Think of it as a roller coaster without the rails," as the website says. A three-hour flight will cost $499 (P27,405) per person, and the package includes a safety briefing, takeoff, plus a few basic aerobatic maneuvers "such as the aileron roll, loop, barrel roll, and hammerhead."

Arjo flew in the red N21XT, while Maine (of course) picked the yellow N269KD!

7. Vegas Indoor Skydiving

#ArMaine learned to fly in Las Vegas—twice! Through Vegas Indoor Skydiving, they booked either the "Learn To Fly" package for $99 (P5,437) per person, or the "Indoor Skydiving Experience" for $149 (P8,183) per person. The former package is designed for the first time flier and includes training class, equipment rental, and two flights for one person. Meanwhile, the more expensive price tag caters to their version of a V.I.P. package because it also includes extra perks such as a video and a T-shirt.

Both packages run for one hour, which means the couple had plenty of air time—and it looked like they definitely enjoyed themselves!

8. Skydiving in Los Angeles

The indoor skydiving was good preparation for the real thing—we hope! Based on the helmet of Maine's skydive tandem partner, they chartered a N398A plane and did tandem jumps via Skydive Taft in Los Angeles. Based on their website, here is the price listing per person:

Bronze ($189 or P10,380) - 10,000ft (video and picture packages available for extra cost)

- 10,000ft (video and picture packages available for extra cost) Silver ($219 or P12,027) - 14,000ft (video and picture packages available for extra cost)

- 14,000ft (video and picture packages available for extra cost) Gold ($388 or P21,308) - 14,000ft (VIP picture & video package including a professional videographer + standard video/photo package)

- 14,000ft (VIP picture & video package including a professional videographer + standard video/photo package) Superbloom Skydives ($549 or P30,150) - just north of LA, Carrizo Plains has been getting more rain than usual this year—setting the scene for the elusive "Superbloom". This unique environment usually only happens every 10 years!

Based on the amount of wildflowers blooming in the prenup video (you can hear Maine exclaim "OMG, and they're yellow!" at 3:56), we're pretty sure they booked the unique superbloom experience!

9. Neon Boneyard

The Neon Museum is a non-profit organization dedicated to collecting, preserving, and exhibiting iconic signs from Las Vegas casinos and other businesses. The aptly-named Neon Boneyard's main collection contains more than 250 unrestored signs, which are a must-see at sunset. They provided a stunning backdrop for Maine and Arjo's glam night out!

There are several photo opportunities available:

Portrait Hour ($75 or P4,120) - Take personal portraits with your own photographer exlusively in the North Gallery.

- Take personal portraits with your own photographer exlusively in the North Gallery. Photo Walk ($75 or P4,120) - Take personal photos of the sign collection after hours with all your chosen equipment.

- Take personal photos of the sign collection after hours with all your chosen equipment. Photo Shoot - Two weeks' notice is required to accommodate a private shoot in The Neon Museum. You'll be charged $400 or P21,967 for personal use (n on-locals ), $475 or P26,086 for portfolio use, and $575 or P31,578 for commercial use.

10. High Roller Las Vegas Strip Observation Wheel

Would you want to take a spin 550 feet above the Las Vegas Strip? With breathtaking 360-degree views, the world's tallest observation wheel takes 30 minutes to complete one revolution so you have more than enough time to take in the sights. It costs P1,442 per person via Klook for an Anytime ticket!

11. Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

Assuming they went to the exhibition in Los Angeles, it's still open and you can still buy tickets until September 30, 2023! Immerse yourself in the Van Gogh's masterpieces at this 360-degree digital show. Expect sound effects, projection mapping and much more:

Standard Admission ($39.90 or P2,192 per person) - includes entry to the exhibition

- includes entry to the exhibition VIP Admission ($59.90 or P3,290 per person) - includes entry to the experience, entry to the VR experience* with skip-the-line + a poster

*For Standard Access only ticket holders, entry to the VR experience can be purchased separately on site

12. Shopping on Rodeo Drive

Known as one of the most expensive streets in the world, Rodeo Drive is a 3.2km-long road in Beverly Hills, California. The three blocks house prestigious luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Jimmy Choo, and Prada, along with art installations and the occasional film crew.

Maine also shared snaps of prime locations like THE BLVD, an art deco–style spot at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

13. Hike to the Hollywood sign

There is no ticket fee to see the world-famous Hollywood sign, located in Griffith Park on Mount Lee. You can hike or drive up many trails, but why not take it in from the (admittedly touristy) Griffith Observatory view point? Made world-famous in the classic 1955 film Rebel Without a Cause, it deserves its own visit just for that *free* public telescope viewing.

14. Knott's Berry Farm, Buena Park

Maine and Arjo made the best use of their time at Knott's Berry Farm and rode several roller coasters. A 2023 Summer Bundle ticket costs $89.99 or P4,942 per person and includes admission and all day dining, while the cheaper Single-Day Admission Ticket costs $74.99 or P4,118 per person. Don't want to wait in line? You can buy a Fast Lane wristband from $74 or P4,064 per person.

Here is a list of the rides they rode on, in order of appearance in the prenup video:

HangTime was marketed as the first "Dive Coaster" (aka one with drops at 90-degree angles) in California. It opened in May 2018.

GhostRider is the longest, tallest, and fastest wooden roller coaster on the West Coast!

is the longest, tallest, and fastest wooden roller coaster on the West Coast! Silver Bullet is a thrilling two-minute experience—riders will "spiral, corkscrew, fly into a cobra roll, and find themselves upside down six times, including the giant vertical loop of 105 feet."

is a thrilling two-minute experience—riders will "spiral, corkscrew, fly into a cobra roll, and find themselves upside down six times, including the giant vertical loop of 105 feet." Pony Express was named after the famous Pony Express mail service, riders and their "horses" cover a 1,300-foot route through the "Wild West."

Just before the video "glitches" to transition to the next song, you see Arjo and Maine bracing themselves for a sudden drop—it looks like they also tried the Supreme Scream, which transports riders up 256 feet in the air, "before power-blasting them straight down in three seconds flat."

15. Disneyland Park

Since the prenup video clips included fireworks at Sleeping Beauty's Castle, Maine and Arjo clearly experienced the magic of Disneyland for a night! They even wore mouse-eared headbands, and carried around a Mickey Film Strip Bubble Wand.

A Standard Theme Park ticket will cost one person:

One Park Per Day (from $104 or P5,711) - enjoy a full day exploring Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park.

- enjoy a full day exploring Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park. Park Hopper (from $169 or P9,281) - this ticket allows you to enter the second park after 11AM and go between parks!

You can book Single Park or Park Hopper tickets (1 day or multi-day) via Klook. The cheapest ticket for adults with the Genie+ service* will cost you P10,654.

*Disney Genie+ service: Save valuable time and avoid waiting in regular lines by accessing the ‘Lightning Lane’ entrances at select attractions.

