Carla Abellana Is Now Selling Her Luxe Rockwell Condo Unit For P12.5 Million

Amidst separation rumors with husband Tom Rodriguez, Kapuso actress Carla Abellana recently listed one of her beloved properties—a luxe condominium unit situated at the heart of Pasig. “My condo unit at The Grove by Rockwell is still available for sale or lease,” she announces on Instagram.

Now being sold below market value, her previous home comes with complete furnishing, making it a ~*total steal*~ for prospective buyers. “Yes, everything you see inside the condo unit comes inclusive. It’s fully (and excessively) furnished! If they’re not your type, then go ahead and sell them to make money! It’s totally up to you.

“Of course parking (which alone costs more than P1 million) is included in the asking price already. I mean, come on, what a bargain!” Wow!

Continue reading below ↓

The 35-year-old actress posted a mini-tour of the unit, followed by several photographs showing its details. A casual glimpse shows the 68-sqm site divided into a living room, a bathroom, a den, and a master bedroom, complete with two balconies that give you a stunning view of the city. The indoor space is a cross between minimalism and quirkiness with its wooden flooring, muted walls, and modern pieces.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

Other impressive features of the property include a world-class deck, podium pool, outdoor courts, and a library lounge.

The entire unit costs P12.5 million and can be paid via cash or through bank financing.