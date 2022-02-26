Carla Abellana Liked A 'Cheater' Comment On One Of Tom Rodriguez's Posts

Did Carla Abellana just hint at a third party amid rumors that she and her husband Tom Rodriguez have broken up?

The actress reportedly liked a comment left by a netizen on one of Tom's Instagram posts, wherein he was promoting his upcoming movie, The Last Five Years, with Meg Imperial.

Tom's caption on the post reads, "Nakilala, nagmahal, nasaktan. Kailan ka huling umiyak dahil sa pag-ibig?"

"You are [a] cheater," the netizen wrote, with crying emojis.

Tom has since disabled comments on the said IG post, along with a few other uploads.

Carla and Tom made headlines in January after rumors circulated that they had already broken up after three months of marriage. At the time, Tom posted a cryptic video on IG which featured what seemed to be a dialogue from a breakup scene. Fans will also recall that Tom had previously unfollowed and refollowed Carla on IG.

In February, Carla re-uploaded photos from a pictorial and netizens noticed that her wedding ring was missing. Not long after, Tom declared his love for Carla amid speculations of their separation. Both parties have yet to confirm nor deny the breakup rumors. Carla also recently spoke up about finding it very "grade school" for people to unfollow and refollow important persons on social media.

