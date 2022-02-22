Carla Abellana Finds Unfollowing And Refollowing Important Persons In Her Life Very 'Grade School'

Carla Abellana just shared with her followers the steps to remove followers on Instagram.

"Hello, everyone!" the actress wrote in an IG Story. "I just needed to inform you all about a feature on Instagram so that you're all enlightened."

"If you go to a person's IG account and click the three black dots on the upper right, IG actually gives you the option to 'Remove follower.'"

Carla also shared her thoughts on those who unfollow and refollow people online.

"I find it very 'grade school' to unfollow-refollow important persons in your life on social media within a short timeframe," she wrote. "On the other hand, it may actually be a skillful move if you're playing a spiteful game."

"And always BE CAREFUL," she warned.



"Oh, and while we're at it, I might as well remind everyone to be more mindful about DISTRACTIONS and DIVERSIONS, especially on social media," Carla added.

Carla made headlines in January after rumors circulated that she and her husband, actor Tom Rodriguez, had broken up after three months of marriage. Tom posted a cryptic video on IG which featured what seemed to be a dialogue from a breakup scene.

Fans will also recall that Tom had previously unfollowed and refollowed Carla on IG.

In February, Carla re-uploaded photos from a pictorial and netizens noticed that her wedding ring was missing.

Not long after, Tom declared his love for Carla amid speculations of their separation. Both parties have yet to confirm nor deny the breakup rumors and Carla has remained mum on the issue.

