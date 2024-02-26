The Best Opening Lines Used By Girls Who Found Their S.O.s Through Bumble

Messaging someone on a dating app can be nerve-wracking, especially if you’re not used to making the first move! At women-first dating app Bumble, ladies message first, flipping gender norms in modern romance! And while that's no doubt a good thing, there are times when you spot someone who’s looking a lot like a future LOML, but then you get these jitters on how to properly ~*shoot that shot*~.

If you’re freaking out about how to message that ~*Bumble match*~, don’t sweat it. These opening lines from ladies who met their S.O.s through Bumble worked, you might want to take a few notes?

Best opening lines for women to use on Bumble, as seen on people who found their S.O.s in the app

A good ol' pickup line never hurt anybody, just take cues from Cheska, who surely knows how to make her match blush with a funny GIF.

One thing you can also do is pay attention to his profile photos and bio—which can be your goldmine for crafting personalized openers. Pau made use of her then-match (now boyfriend)'s one prompt (2 truths, 1 lie) as a springboard for a first message exchange.

Got ~ super-swiped ~ by someone you know? Ask them (albeit subtly) about why they're suddenly flirting with ya. Siri, play Invisible String by Taylor Swift!

There's no one-size-fits-all approach to messaging, so feel free to write long paragraphs if you like. Take, for instance, Rox, who first hit up ~*her person*~ with a lengthy intro about herself.

Other Bumble first message ideas:

The one who knows what she wants: "If you're not looking for a relationship, don't talk to me." - Kate

The music lover: "Give me 3 songs on your playlist." - Panjee

General tip:

Whatever your opening line is, always remember that the key to getting good convos out of matches is just being yourself and embracing your authentic voice. Remember to keep your cool and be unafraid to be playful from time to time! Show interest, let your personality shine through, and have fun. Best of luck. ;)