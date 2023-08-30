Move Over, Jak Roberto. David Licauco Has A *New University* For The Jealous Types

We all know that jealousy, while no doubt an ugly, gnawing feeling—is fairly common in relationships. As long as you’re not being toxic about it, communicate it well, and are open to helping yourself, it’s totally okay to feel it.

If you’re not one of God’s strongest soldiers, a.k.a. a student of Jak Roberto’s trending anti-selos university, there’s a new school in town that might suit you better.

In an interview with Boy Abunda, Kapuso heartthrob David Licauco was asked, “If si Jak Roberto, may JRU, anong meron si David?” To which, David had a hilarious reply. "Sakin ano, DLSU. David Licauco Seloso University. Palagay ko madaming mage-enroll dyan." LOL!

He also got candid and shared that he’s definitely the jealous type when it comes to relationships, but is careful not to cross personal boundaries. "Depende din sa context of situation eh, kung lalabas naman daw yung girlfiend mo with friends, kailangan mong intindihin. Pero minsan kasi may mga guys na iba yung pakay. As a guy, alam ko yung lalaking pwedeng pagkatiwalaan at di mo pwedeng pagkatiwalaan."

He cleared that he is not one to police his girlfriend when it comes to dressing sexy, though. “Seloso ako in a way. Pero I don’t really say it na parang, ‘Uy nagseselos ako ah.’ Syempre, di naman maganda. Syempre may sarili din siyang buhay, meron din akong sariling buhay. Sarili ko lang. I’ll just keep it to myself.”

On the hot topic of jealousy, he was also asked if he discusses the hilarious love triangle memes with his leading lady Barbie Forteza, concerning them and the latter's boyfriend Jak. “Syempre nababasa namin yung tweets and all that. Pinag-uusapan namin yung kung pano na-receive yung nangyayari, yung anti-silos, and ano yung reaction ni Jak towards that. Pero syempre tinatawanan lang namin. Kasi at the end of the day, entertainers kami. And we’re so happy to entertain.”

Watch the full interview below:

Fast Talk with Boy Abunda: David Licauco, expert sa pag-REBOUND? (Episode 154)