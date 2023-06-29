10 ~*Cool*~ Couple Poses To Copy, As Seen On Heart Evangelista And Chiz Escudero

Heart Evangelista and Chiz Escudero put breakup rumors to rest when Heart posted a couple photo back in December 2022. After all the controversies, we're glad mom and dad are okay. Since then, we've been seeing them posing in the most fashionable outfits (sometimes coordinated).

Their photos look like they were shot for a fashion editorial shoot, so they have become our latest pegs when it comes to IG couple pics. Heart is no neophyte when it comes to shoots and her global fashionista influence on her husband ~shows~.

But, you don't need to be clad in expensive designer clothes to ace their poses. Just check out the ~elements~ of each photo they took. Below, be schooled to look like the coolest couple on Instagram.

READ: Bookmark This: All The Captions You'll Need For Your Couple Pics At The Beach

The Coolest Couple Poses, As Seen On Heart Evangelista And Chiz Escudero

1. This low-key pose is everything.

Pose in front of a mirror with your beau seated on the couch beside it.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

2. Black and white photos will always be classy.

A walking photo with him looking at you feels intimate.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

3. That blurry shot

Turn on the camera's flash and do that blurry shot.

4. Take advantage of mirrors everywhere you go.

A basic yet effective trick.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

5. A loving gaze should do the trick

Hold hands and look at each other. Without words, everyone will know how you feel about each other.

6. Be yourselves and post candid birthday pics.

Try a tilted camera shot for a non-basic photo.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓



7. See a mirrored surface? Take a couple selfie!

Wear sunnies for a more low-key effect.

8. A crossroads shot is a no-brainer.

Traveling abroad? Have someone take a photo of you two crossing the street. (Note that Chiz is checking the right side for safety purposes!)

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

9. Make funny faces

A fashionable couple OOTD doesn't need to be paired with a glamorous pose. A wacky selfie would work, too.

10. A photo that shows a random moment

We love the contrast in this pic: Chiz is posed and ready for the cam, while Heart is still fixing her outfit.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓





