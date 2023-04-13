Sorry, no results were found for
We Found An *Affordable* Alternative Of Heart Evangelista's '90s-Inspired LBD

by Ira Nopuente | Just now
Get Heart Evangelista '90s outfit here
PHOTO: Instagram/iamhearte
Another day, another slay. Heart Evangelista is proof that '90s fashion never left. She shared an outfit on her Insta, which we admit is our *source* for style inspo, and we just had to bookmark it!

Her whole look screams '90s It Girl, and we just love every bit of it. Let's start with her hair:

Heart Evangelista '90s outfit
Instagram/iamhearte

She had snap clips on and a middle part. Also, the flipped ends are just sooo '90s. For those who are in their 30s, admit it.  You've worn this hairstyle before.

Heart Evangelista '90s outfit
Instagram/iamhearte
Then the halter LBD! This dress reminds us of the apron or pinafore dress that everyone was crazy about in the '90s.

Heart Evangelista '90s outfit
Instagram/iamhearte

Love this look? Cop this '90s outfit with these affordable finds:

Zalora Halter Neck Denim Slip Dress
Zalora

Zalora Halter Neck Denim Slip Dress, P1,039, Zalora

Shein 10pcs Solid Snap Clip
Shein
Shein 10pcs Solid Snap Clip, P55, Shein

