We Found An *Affordable* Alternative Of Heart Evangelista's '90s-Inspired LBD

Another day, another slay. Heart Evangelista is proof that '90s fashion never left. She shared an outfit on her Insta, which we admit is our *source* for style inspo, and we just had to bookmark it!

Her whole look screams '90s It Girl, and we just love every bit of it. Let's start with her hair:

She had snap clips on and a middle part. Also, the flipped ends are just sooo '90s. For those who are in their 30s, admit it. You've worn this hairstyle before.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Then the halter LBD! This dress reminds us of the apron or pinafore dress that everyone was crazy about in the '90s.

Love this look? Cop this '90s outfit with these affordable finds:

Zalora Halter Neck Denim Slip Dress, P1,039, Zalora

SHOP NOW

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

Shein 10pcs Solid Snap Clip, P55, Shein

SHOP NOW

Follow Ira on Instagram.