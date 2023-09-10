Kristine Hermosa Looks *Immortal* At 40: Here Are Some Of Her Best Looks Over The Past Decade

Kristine Hermosa may have shied away from the glitz and glamor of showbiz, but there's no escaping the limelight when she *radiates* beauty.

The mom of five and former actress turned 40 years old today, September 10, 2023, and she looks like she has not aged a day.

As we celebrate her seeming immortality, we look back over the past decade and share more proof of why Kristine may have discovered the fountain of youth. Check out these looks dating all the way back to 2016.

July 2023

Host-actress Maine Mendoza tied the knot with Arjo Atayde in July, and Kristine Hermosa was one of her lovely celeb bridesmaids.

On Kristine's 40th birthday, Maine shared a sweet message to Kristine, showcasing Kristine's simple but classy look before the wedding.

"Happy birthday, ate kong dyosa," Maine wrote.

June 2023

In June, Kristine's older sister, Kathleen Hermosa, exchanged I do's with Miko Santos. The matron of honor, Kristine looked effortlessly elegant in a champagne-colored sparkly dress with fringed sleeves.

Kristine's hubby, Oyo Sotto, couldn't help but take a stolen pic of his wife, overwhelmed with her beauty.

"Grabe naman... Pakasalan kita diyan, e," wrote Oyo.

In the same month, Kristine also acted as muse for a bridal fashion show, where she made jaws drop in a show-stopping champagne ball gown. The gown, designed by Haydee Garcia, was a fully beaded dress embellished with ceramic glass beads and Swarovski crystals.

August 2022

Kristine and Oyo's fifth child Isaac turned one in 2022, and during his birthday, she looked so fresh in an electric-pleated blue and green dress, a perfect match to the nautical-themed party.

October 2017

Jumping all the way back to 2017, Kristine made headlines for attending the Star Magic Ball. Kristine wore a dark blue lacey number by Edwin Tan.

January 2016

In January 2016, Kristine was only 33 but she still looks the same today. With her hair braided and wearing simple drop earrings, Kristine looked *immaculate* in a white Jot Losa creation with sheer long sleeves.

Whatever Kristine's drinking, we'd like some of it, please! Happy birthday, Kristine.

