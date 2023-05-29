Love, Bonito Is Having Their ~*Biggest*~ Sale: Classy Basics You'll Love

Products recommended on our websites are independently selected by editors. If you buy something through our links, Summit may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you.

We're so glad payday is around the corner because Love, Bonito's highly anticipated Mid-Year Sale is finally here! From May 29 to June 12, 2023, you can enjoy incredible discounts of up to 70 percent off across their coveted collections, including Casual Wear, Staples, Workwear, and Wedding & Party styles. You'll be amazed at the ~*astronomical*~ savings on their classic pieces that will elevate your wardrobe.

Browsing their website can be overwhelming because you'll just want everything. To help you choose, we curated a list that features modern basics that will go with the items you already have in your closet.

Here are some of the discounted selects we are moving from our Wishlists to our Carts:

Items To Get At Love, Bonito's Mid-Year Sale

Callie Classic Halter Top, P1,290 (approximately)

You can wear this with jeans or a dainty skirt.

Callie Classic Halter Top, P1,290 (approximately), Love, Bonito

Norah Square Neck Bodysuit, P1,443 (approximately)

The square neckline makes it an excellent choice for dressy events.

Norah Square Neck Bodysuit, P1,443 (approximately), Love, Bonito

Maude Straight Leg Pants, P1,221 (approximately)

Elevate your office outfits with this sleek trousers.

Maude Straight Leg Pants, P1,221 (approximately), Love, Bonito

Emilia Padded Tie Back Dress, P1,443 (approximately)

A classic silhouette that looks good on everyone.

Emilia Padded Tie Back Dress, P1,443 (approximately), Love, Bonito

Monique Padded Jacquard Organza Babydoll Dress, P2,109 (approximately)

This dress has *pockets*!

Monique Padded Jacquard Organza Babydoll Dress, P2,109 (approximately), Love, Bonito

This is also your sign to be an LBCommunity+ member because you'll get exclusive ~*perks*~:

Enjoy a stellar 20% off with a minimum spend of USD 110 in a single receipt.

Snag a fabulous 15% off with a minimum spend of USD 90 in a single receipt.

Launch into savings with a fantastic 10 percent off with a minimum spend of USD 50 in a single receipt.

You'll also have the privilege of early access to sale items on specific dates:

Gold & Silver members: Starting May 29, 2023, from 12 p.m. onwards.

Public access: Launching from May 31, 2023, from 12 p.m. onwards.

This is a shopping event you won't want to miss, so add to cart ASAP!

