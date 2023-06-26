We Found *Affordable* Versions Of Selena Gomez's ~*Low-Key*~ Sexy Black Swimsuit

Products recommended on our websites are independently selected by editors. If you buy something through our links, Summit may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you.

Selena Gomez is yet again another style inspiration. This time, we spotted her wearing a cutout black swimsuit while aboard a yacht. Although not all of us own or have access to a luxury boat, we can channel Selena's beach style. The best part is that we probably already own a black one-piece swimsuit or we're eyeing to get one for ourselves.

READ: Selena Gomez Has The Sassiest Clapback To People Who Keep Body Shaming Her

Growing up, we probably wore a black one-piece swimsuit because 1) it's a classic, 2) it looks good on all body types, and 3) it's available everywhere. But what sets Selena's black swimmie apart are the cutouts.

READ: WOW! Selena Gomez Looks *So Good* Modeling Swimsuits From Her Latest Collab

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The strategically placed cutouts show little bits of skin, providing the right amount of sexiness and mystery. ICYDK, cutouts, or the negative space trend, are having a fashion moment right now. You'll spot this style element in most dresses this fashion cycle. (Side note: We're surely copying this pose because it highlights the curves and it doesn't require us to look at the cam.)

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

READ: How To Look *Low-Key* Sexy On Your Instagram Pics

Selena's exact swimsuit is from Solkissed and it retails for $121, aka P6,750 (approximately). But we don't want to spend that amount plus international shipping fees. We checked our favorite online shopping platforms and found these affordable selections.

Black Cutout Swimsuits To Try, If You Want To Channel Selena Gomez's Style

Trendylol Cut Out Detailed Swimsuit, P1,661 (discounted price), Zalora

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ZALORA

Lovito Plus Size Curve Sexy Ruched Cut Out Ring Halter Padded One-Piece Swimsuit, P467, Shopee

Shopee

Kats Clothing Plus Size V-Mesh Black One Piece Swimsuit, P1,450, Zalora

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ZALORA

& Other Stories Embellished Halterneck Swimsuit, P2,995 (discounted price), Zalora

ZALORA

Links are updated regularly and as much as possible, but note that products can run out of stock, discounts can expire, and listed prices can change without prior notice.

Follow Ira on Instagram.