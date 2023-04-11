We Want Vibrant And Colorful Bikinis Now, Thanks To Yassi Pressman

Yassi Pressman's cheerfulness reflects on her sartorial choices, particularly her island style. She's a gal who's almost always at the beach, and you can usually find her rocking *colorful* 'kinis that are as vibrant as her personality. Summer's far from over, so there's still time to update your hot girl wardrobe with some cute new swimmies, as recommended by Yassi herself. Check some of them below!

LOOK: Yassi Pressman's Best Colorful Swimsuit OOTDs

1. Ease your way into donning color with a muted purple maillot. It's a subtle way to inject some tonality to your looks, plus it's a great base to color-block with.

2. If you're feeling a bit on the flirty side, a pastel pink number is the way to go. Go for a universally-flattering triangle style for a Barbie-tastic lewk!

3. There are tons of ways to dress up your swimmies after you get out of the water. Try throwing on a matching vest and a pair of trainers with your textured two-piece for a fun 'fit flip.

4. Nothing will catch your attention quite like neon orange. Rock the striking hue by way of a stringy ribbed suit.

5. Now let's get into some pattern play. Polka dots are always going to look cute, especially when they're part of an all-orange island OOTD.

6. Neon green prints just scream summer, so why not rock it via your favorite 'kini? Don't forget to put on the body jewelry and to stack on the necklaces!

*This story originally appeared on Preview.ph. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.