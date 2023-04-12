Ariana Grande Encourages Self-Love And Claps Back At Body Shamers In The Best Way Possible

There are many reasons why we love Ariana Grande—but her keeping it real is definitely one of the top ones on the list. In a viral TikTok video, the singer had the best *clapback* at body shamers who had negative comments about her current body shape and figure (this truly always blows my mind, why throw negativity into someone for no reason, right?).

“I just wanted to address your concerns about my body,” the singer began. She went on to reveal that her praised figure in the past resulted from her taking antidepressants and drinking booze, making her extremely unhealthy. “The body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly,” she explained.

Ariana said she was “at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider me healthy, but that, in fact, wasn’t my healthy.”

She continued, “I know I shouldn’t have to explain that. But I do feel like maybe having an openness and some sort of vulnerability here, good might come from it.”

She emphasizes that while she shouldn’t have to address anything because commenting on other people’s bodies is certainly not right, she still needs to speak up because “you never know what someone is going through.”

“So even if you are coming from a loving place and a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system that they are working on it with. Be gentle with each other and with yourselves.”

She ended the video with a heartwarming message to her beloved fans and followers. “Sending you guys a lot of love, and I think you're beautiful no matter what you're going through, no matter what weight, no matter how you like to do your makeup these days, no matter what cosmetic procedures you've had or not.”

Amen to that, Ariana!