Elisse Joson On Beauty Enhancements: 'I have maintenance for myself as a babae and as an artista'

Elisse Joson just addressed a question on whether she has had any enhancements done to her appearance.

During the press conference for the soap Pira-Pirasong Paraiso—in which she's joined by fellow beauties Alexa Ilacad, Loisa Andalio, and Charlie Dizon—Elisse admitted that she personally has "maintenance" for her looks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elisse Joson (@elissejosonn)

"I think each of one of us kasi—lahat naman ng babae, 'di ba—maraming insecurities especially growing up, especially [during] the teenage years," Elisse shared. "And since pinasok namin yung showbiz industry, talagang the tiniest detail physically mapi-pinpoint po sa bawat isa."

"I think bilang artista—or ako personally, I’ll just answer for myself—meron talagang maintenance na tinatawag na diyan ang bawat artista."

Elisse pointed out that she thinks it's perfectly normal for actresses and women, in general as well, to have maintenance for their beauty.

"I think for me it’s normal kung ano man yung gusto mong ma-achieve sa sarili mo. And I think… Ako, answer ko po sa sarili ko, I have maintenance for myself na as a babae and as an artista, ginagawa ko din po."

Elisse first started acting in 2012, appearing in the fantasy series Wansapanataym: The Fairy Garden and in an episode of Maalaala Mo Kaya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elisse Joson (@elissejosonn)

Watch Elisse's answer at the 14:51 mark.

