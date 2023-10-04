Here’s How We Did Kylie Padilla’s *Fierce* Hair Transformation In Cosmo’s September Cover

We may earn commission from the affiliate links on this page (at no extra cost to you), but we only recommend products and services we love. We promise!

Kylie Padilla is now unafraid to show off her ~*daring*~ side. The 30-year-old actress is now looking into revamping herself—test driving some new personas in her recent cover shoot through a stunning hair transformation. It’s Kylie like you’ve never seen her before, and we’re totally here for it.

For Cosmo’s September cover, hairstylist Mark Ibarrola transformed Kylie into a nearly unrecognizable version of herself. Photographed by Dennis Sulit, the actress looked amazing in two hairstyles: sleek jet-black hair and red tresses styled in a wet look.

The transformation from a black-haired vixen to a fierce redhead is part of the intent to visualize Kylie’s metamorphosis. “For Kylie’s beauty looks, we wanted to showcase strong colors such as black and red,” shared art director Pauline Moyano. She drew inspiration from iconic thriller films that showcase strong female character tropes: think Gone Girl, Jennifer’s Body, and even Kathryn Bernardo’s latest flick A Very Good Girl, which all banked on darker color palettes to capture a deep cut of emotions.

“Kylie is the perfect muse because she embodies the ‘cool girl.’ It’s something close to her personality. The concept, the inspiration, the story are very close to who she is in real life,” she added.

Black wig by Jhen Hair Extensions

Red Wig by WIGS SHOPPE

Mark worked with two wigs to come up with cinematic beauty looks, but if you’re eyeing to take things up a notch and recreate the hairstyles for yourself in a more *permanent* manner, we gotchu! Below, the best hair dye products for DIYing your own roots.

Colourette Cosmetics Colour It! Sky Dye Semi-Permanent Hair Dye

Revlon Colorsilk Beautiful Color

Kolours in Burgundy

