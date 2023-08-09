Kelsey Merritt Flaunts Her 'Tiger Stripes', And We're All For It

In a world where we get judged by whatever we post on the internet, Kelsey Merritt is here to prove that we should be proud of our bodies. The Victoria's Secret model is enjoying a beach getaway in El Nido, Palawan, and has been sharing with us the photos from her vacay.

In one particular post where she's wearing a black swimsuit and white bucket hat, a netizen noticed that Kelsey posted a real and raw pic: It showed her tiger stripes!

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

We love it when celebs like to keep it real on social media. It encourages us to do the same, and just love the skin we're in. We shouldn't overthink whenever we'll post a bikini pic or a makeup-free selfie. Our "imperfections" are part of who we are, so should embrace them.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

Kelsey joins the growing list of stars who chose to flaunt their "so-called imperfections". To name a few, Sarah Lahbati wrote an inspiring post about her stretch marks from childbirth, and Andi Eigenmann loves posting her makeup-free selfies and unedited bikini pics.