Did Alodia Gosiengfiao Just Go *Insta-Official* With Her New BF?

You guys, does Alodia Gosiengfiao have someone new?

The gamer and cosplayer just took to social media to share a photo with a mystery man in El Nido, Palawan. In the pic, she and the man had their hands together to form a heart. OMG.

Alodia's sole caption on the post was an infinity symbol emoji.

Continue reading below ↓



On Instagram, Alodia tagged the man in the photo and in an IG Story. His name is Christopher Quimbo.

"Can't wait to go back!" Alodia captioned her IG Story, where she re-posted Christopher's photo kayaking in El Nido.



Based on his IG and LinkedIn profile, Christopher is an entrepreneur. He is the president and general manager of a wine company in the Philippines.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Fans of Alodia and her ex-boyfriend, vlogger Wil Dasovich, couldn't help but share their heartbrokenness in the Facebook comments. Others, meanwhile, congratulated her.

"In loving memory of Wilodia," one netizen said. "You both deserve to be happy, though."



"So happy for you, sis," said another.

Continue reading below ↓



Netizens will recall that Alodia confirmed in November 2021 that they had split. While the two celebs did not explain why, they even had a playful exchange on Facebook via witty posts and captions.

MORE ON ALODIA GOSIENGFIAO:

Wil Dasovich On Past Relationship With Alodia Gosiengfiao: 'I still cherish our experiences'

Wil Dasovich Reacts After Alodia Gosiengfiao Posts A Sexy Photo With The Caption, 'Ako nga pala yung sinayang mo'

Netizens Think Wil Dasovich's 'Letter From Nepal' Vlog Is Actually A Love Letter For Alodia Gosiengfiao