Andi Eigenmann Responds To New Baby Comments: 'That's my postpartum bump'

Andi Eigenmann is missing Siargao so much ever since she had to temporarily relocate to Manila. In December 2021, the island was devastated by Typhoon Odette.

The vlogger took to IG to share photos of her taken on the island to share how much she longs to be back.

"After all, it is still this life that I yearn for and dream about every day," Andi said in her post. "Can't wait to come home."

Continue reading below ↓



In some of the photos, Andi was posed sideways and some fans got excited, thinking she was pregnant again.

"Hala, may baby ulit," one netizen said, with a smiley. "Happy big family, Andie."

"Baby bump," another netizen reacted, with heart-eyes.

Andi responded, "That's my postpartum bump, dear."

The same netizen apologized profusely, clarifying that she just got so happy thinking that Andi and Philmar Alipayo might have a new addition to their family.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos



"Sorry, Mommy," the netizen said. "Happy lang naman po at na-excite sana if merong new baby, sorry po talaga."

Continue reading below ↓



In January, Andi expressed how she struggled emotionally processing her feelings amid the wake of the typhoon.

"Been having a tough time assessing how I feel but I realize, never mind, that for now because after all of life's uncertainty, there's still so much to be grateful for."

Andi looks amazing! We're looking forward to when their island fam gets back home to Siargao.

MORE ON ANDI EIGENMANN:

Andi Eigenmann And Philmar Alipayo Share Sweet Messages On Koa's First Birthday

Andi Eigenmann Admits She's Having A 'Tough Time' Emotionally In The Wake Of Typhoon Odette

Andi Eigenmann To Donate Vlog Earnings To Help Rebuild Siargao Island