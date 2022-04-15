Andi Eigenmann Gets Sentimental As She Shares Her Thoughts On Ellie Growing Up In Siargao

Andi Eigenmann penned an emotional post as she noticed the positive changes as Ellie Eigenmann grows up in Siargao.

In an Instagram post on April 15, Andi shared that taking photos with Ellie has been "rare" these days as she's been "busy growing up." The actress wrote that she even had to ask one of Ellie's friends for a favor to take their photo.

Getting sentimental, Andie wrote, "I could see her from a distance as I was busy fixing up at @kanaway.snackbar. I felt a bit sentimental as I watched her fondly hanging around exchanging giggles and bustin’ out some TikTok moves with her group."

Andi continued, "Her circle has been growing on the island and it has been contributing to her character. Growing up to be so playful, cheerful, charming, and so friendly! I love this girl!"

Andi, who moved to Siargao in 2018, has been busy planting her roots on the island. Recently, she and her fiance Philmar Alipayo are putting up businesses on the island, with Philmar putting up a surf school and Andi preparing for the opening of her snack bar.

Andi has been co-parenting Ellie with Jake Ejercito, so Ellie also gets to spend time with her dad in the city. Talking about missing Ellie when she's not on the island, Andi previously said, "A part of me always feels missing when this kid isn't around. I miss her so much! Having three kids doesn't mean we learn to split our hearts into pieces. Mothers just have this innate capability of having our hearts grow so big enough to have more and more love to give."

