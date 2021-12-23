Aww, Jake Ejercito And Ellie Eigenmann Reunite For The Holidays

It's always a touching moment whenever we see celebs with their kids, and Jake Ejercito recently got the sweetest reunion with Ellie, his daughter with Andi Eigenmann.

The actor took to IG to share his adorable photo planting a kiss on Ellie's cheek.

"Home for Xmas," Jake wrote in his post.

Jake, who is based in Manila, is co-parenting Ellie with Andi, who is based in Siargao.

It looks like Ellie might celebrate the holidays well until the new year, following Siargao being severely affected by Typhoon Odette. Andi and her other kids Lilo and Koa are currently in Manila, while her fiance Philmar Alipayo is in Siargao to support relief efforts and to look after their home.

Jake and Ellie even got to visit a shopping mall. "First mall in two years," Jake wrote in an IG story.

Jake and Ellie have spent time quality time together throughout the year, with Jake at times flying to Siargao (where Ellie is based) or Ellie traveling to Manila. They share such a tight bond that their text convos make us laugh!

In November, Jake even surprised Ellie by visiting her in Siargao for her 10th birthday. Aww.