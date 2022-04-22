Angelica Panganiban Is ~*Blooming*~ As She Flaunts Her Growing Baby Bump At The Beach

Angelica Panganiban is one blooming mom-to-be as she flaunted her baby bump during a beach vacay with non-showbiz boyfriend Gregg Homan.

Wearing a blue bikini top with a sarong, Angelica shared on April 21 that her beach trip with Gregg was their "babymoon."

Continue reading below ↓

Meanwhile, in a separate post on Instagram Stories, Angelica reposted Gregg's update that read, "Nothing but joy, thank you, universe!"

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Angelica's celeb friends such as Bela Padilla, Bianca Gonzalez, MJ Lastimosa, and Janine Gutierrez posted supportive comments for the actress, noting how beautiful and blooming she looked.

Last month, Angelica broke the news that she's pregnant with her first child. In an Instagram post, Angelica wrote, "Sa wakas!!! Magagampanan ko na rin ang pinaka hihintay, at pinaka importanteng papel ng buhay ko. Magiging ganap na INA na po ako!"

Following the news of her baby announcement, fellow mom-to-be Dimples Romana shared a super empowering message for Angelica where she celebrated the actress by writing, "When women celebrate each other's joy! Women supporting women. Ganoon naman dapat, 'di ba?"

MORE ON ANGELICA:

Angelica Panganiban On Her Election Awareness Videos: ‘Importante po kasi ang social responsibility’

Angelica Panganiban Just Gifted Herself A *Promise Ring* For Her 35th Birthday

Angelica Panganiban Shares A Sweet Moment With Her Non-Showbiz Boyfriend