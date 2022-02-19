Angeline Quinto goes Instagram official with her non-showbiz boyfriend

Angeline Quinto just gave a glimpse of her non-showbiz boyfriend.

The singer recently posted photos from her maternity shoot which featured a pic with her BF.



In a separate upload, Angeline shared how much she enjoyed doing the maternity shoot in the presence of loved ones.

"Napakasarap sa pakiramdam na maranasan lahat 'to," she wrote in her post. "Lalo kasama ang mga taong malapit sa puso ko. Walang katumbas na kasiyahan ang nararamdaman ko habang ginagawa namin lahat 'to."

In October 2021, Angeline sat down with journalist Karen Davila and revealed that she's already taken. She shared that she and her boyfriend had met through one of her friends and that she'd rather keep their relationship private.

In December 2021, Angeline confirmed her pregnancy in an interview with Boy Abunda. She is due to give birth in April 2022.

During the interview, Angeline gave details about her relationship with the father, whom she met in 2020. While she refused to name her boyfriend, she did share that the man has a child from a previous relationship.

"Tito Boy, ganoon pala 'yon. Parang, alam mo na agad. Matagal na rin po ako hindi nagkakaroon ng relationship. Nagkakilala kami bago pa mag-pandemic. So before pa nawala si Mama, nakilala na niya si Mama Bob."

"Para sa akin naman, bago pumasok sa isang relasyon, meron kang makikitang mga bagay na komplikado, e. Pero tinanggap ko po kahit alam ko may mga komplikado sa kanya."

In February, Vice Ganda threw a gender reveal party where Angeline found out that she's having a baby boy.

