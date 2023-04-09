Angeline Quinto Wants Another Baby: 'Gusto kong magkaroon ng kapatid si Sylvio'

Time surely flies, and all the more when you're raising a child.

It seems like only yesterday when singer and first-time mom Angeline Quinto gave birth, and soon, she'll be celebrating her baby's first birthday on April 27, 2023.

"Hindi naman bonggang party, pero gusto kong imbitahin ang family namin, close friends, and mga ninong at ninang ni Sylvio," Angeline shared in an interview with Manila Bulletin.

While the 32-year-old went through the sleepless nights and challenges just like any other new parent. These days, she's already able to take on new projects. and she's enjoying bonding with Sylvio, who has started to call her "Mama".

"Gusto kong maiyak sa tuwa nung unang sinabi niya yung 'Mama'," Angeline recalled. "Gusto kong ipaulit. Sabi nila mas magiging malapit siya sa akin dahil una niya akong tinawag."

Apart from going back on track with her career, Angeline also shared that she wants to have another baby soon.

"Gusto kong magkaroon ng kapatid si Sylvio. Siguro mga two years ang pagitan," she added.

Looks like bigger things are also in store for Angeline and her non-showbiz boyfriend, Nonrev, with whom she's engaged. Still, their focus right now is on Sylvio.

"Sabi ko lang sa kanya ayokong madaliin," Angeline said. "Pero sa ngayon ang priority namin ay si Sylvio. Hindi pa this year. Wala pa talaga kaming date."

