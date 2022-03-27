Arci Munoz Fangirls As She Meets James Corden In Las Vegas

Arci Munoz has had many brushes with ~international~ celebs including Post Malone, Parasite director Bong Joon Ho and actor Song Kang Ho, and she even got to see BTS up-close! This time, the actress had the chance to meet and greet talk show host James Corden, who's best known for his segment "Carpool Karaoke" on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Arci's latest celeb sighting happened in Las Vegas, Nevada and the actress wrote on Instagram, "Hi, #papamochi #j_corden."

In one video that she posted, Arci said, "Look who's here, it's Papa Mochi!"

Arci, who's been a BTS fan since 2019 said, "O 'di ba na-meet ko na si papa ko, Papa Mochi. I am your son's wife, Baby Mochi's wife."

The actress' reference to James as "Papa Mochi" is a nickname that BTS gave the host in their many appearances on James' talk show. She also referenced BTS' Jimin, who is called "Baby Mochi" by BTS fans, who are also known as ARMY.

In September, James landed in hot water when he offended BTS fans by referring to ARMY as "15-year-old girls." The comment resulted in low Google ratings, going from 4.2 stars to 1.6. In an interview with the group in November, BTS told James that he could still be called Papa Mochi which was then sealed with a hug, aww.